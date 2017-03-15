Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 388

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “As (blank) as (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “As Good As It Gets,” “As Much As You’ll Give Me,” and “As Happy As a Puppy.”

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an As Blank As Blank poem:

“As Thankful As I Choose to Be”

thank you for the milk & cookies

& balogna sandwiches & grape juice

thank you for the hour-long lectures

on the importance of listening to others

thank you for the jokes & wise cracks

& motivational speeches & games

thank you for modeling mistakes from which

I would learn to make better choices

thank you for teaching me the difference

between right & wrong but especially

thank you for showing me that good guys

can be monsters & monsters

can appear to be good guys

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And he’s thankful for the good and bad times of his life and for every day he gets to be alive.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

