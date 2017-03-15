Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 388

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “As (blank) as (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “As Good As It Gets,” “As Much As You’ll Give Me,” and “As Happy As a Puppy.”
Here’s my attempt at an As Blank As Blank poem:
“As Thankful As I Choose to Be”
thank you for the milk & cookies
& balogna sandwiches & grape juice
thank you for the hour-long lectures
on the importance of listening to others
thank you for the jokes & wise cracks
& motivational speeches & games
thank you for modeling mistakes from which
I would learn to make better choices
thank you for teaching me the difference
between right & wrong but especially
thank you for showing me that good guys
can be monsters & monsters
can appear to be good guys
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And he’s thankful for the good and bad times of his life and for every day he gets to be alive.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
AS FLEETING AS HAIKU
if there’s a flower
somewhere in this green forest
hummingbird finds it
where are the tall pines
lining pond-shore? still water
reflects the lost pines
red-orange dragonfly
hovers, flits away, fire wings
of a small creek’s world
in the clearing stands
a lichened granite boulder
singing its stone song
motionless egret –
a bird of calligraphy
slipped into feathers
the old black oak lifts
its leafing-out-again boughs
in silent blessing
from behind cattails,
their dark secret of waters
rises blue heron
willow in a storm
weaves its branches with wind-rain –
baskets full of sky
put your ear against
that ancient fallen cedar
humming its long life
As much as I plead, as much as I kneel
As much as I bargain, as much as I deal
As much as I whisper, as much as I yell
As much as it could have, it’s all gone to Hell
As much as the sunshine resists all the rain
As much as the wind holds the wings of the plane
As much as the sky collects pinpoints of light
As much as the waves teach the sand how to fight
As much as the blood through my veins finds a way
As much as my heartbeat begs you to stay
As much as the shoes by the door sit and wait
As much as the calendar circles the date
As much as I know a space waits in your chair
As much as I wait for a creak in the stairs
As much as your book on the stand sits unread
As much as I saw, I forget that you’re dead
as bad as it gets
by juanita lewison-snyder
the fists are flying
and cursing sticks to flesh like throwing stars
the scars go down like six-inch deep
the rust we slit our wrists with now,
a poison meant to carry back to the hive
and sever us from God and Country
no one ever misses the haunted
we’re free to come and go as we please
the ghosts already side step around us
we chain our misery like junkyard dogs
to bait and taunt with each other’s blood
a show of love contradicting all
so leave your pity on the hook outside
it’s ok, they know us here
there’s only as bad as it gets
© 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
as (in)significant as a snailstone
,
she scribble-scrabbles
her morning away, under
a rising grapefruit sun.
::
As Good As It Gets
As much as I would like to
I just can’t let go of wanting
To be interested in going out
With you…
As the days pass
As good as it can be
You just aren’t intriguing me
Like you use to before.
By Pamelap
As Even As an Equinox
The earth. The sun. One revolution long.
One annual vernal equinox-y point.
The year aligns. Mad magnetism’s strong.
The druids did their acolytes anoint.
Huge rocks lined up at Stonehenge British Isle.
The Incas smiled & Machu Picchu-ed too.
Great Pyramid triangled on the Nile.
And equal day-night times come springing through.
gpr crane
I like “mad magnetism”. Great language.
As Fancy As It Gets
As fancy as she gets
That’s my sweet wife
I fancy her forever & a day
Adore admire add adulation too
Amounts of fancy which one could not weigh
As fancy as they get
That’s our two cats
No fancy feast for them they like it plain
Cat food from bag & can they beg they cry
Lie happily til they get fed again
As fancy as a me
Myself and I
I got it good should launch the boat & fish
And watch the sun set drink myself some wine
Fancy that… my life… one come-true wish
And fancy-full as this
Is… it’s for real
Not dreaming… all we wanted has worked out
Retired & living simply in the now
Most folks don’t know when fancy is about
gpr crane
Love the happy feeling this imparts.
Form Follows Function
As tickled as fingers
As laughing as ribs
As rolled as floors
As wrestling as kids
As drizzled as rain
As sleeping as lovers
As dazed as quiet
As slipping as covers
As consumed as sunset
As desirous as light
As shifted as dreaming
As effortless as night
As good as it gets.
Hahaha! Nice!
AS OFTEN AS I THINK OF YOU
G. Smith
===•===
As often as I think of you,
Do I ever cross your mind?
I can’t believe how fast time flew,
As often as I think of you.
Each memory is fresh and new,
I can’t leave any behind.
As often as I think of you,
Do I ever cross your mind?
A perfect triolet, in my opinion.
As Senseless as Oligarchs
Where can I go to vent my anger,
my angst set afire in protest?
Who will listen to another rant,
another voice raised in protest?
That heartless venue,
that Rome called D.C. was invaded,
taken down by devils from nightmares.
We voiceless hoards, howling for hunger,
for education, for understanding,
we neglected hoards, asking “WHY?”
Why must you be cruel?
Why must you neglect us, disregard us?
Why do you take food from our babies
to build bombs that kill babes?
Is the death toll still too small?
Do you profit from coffins?
You boo-hoo at our needs and our illness.
You rail at us, we millions
left behind by reckless disdain,
and say you are kinder to us.
Your forms of compassion we can forgo.
You blame us for our misfortune,
tell each other that we bleat like the sheep
you once herded into slaughtering chutes.
You say, “If you stop being sheep,
you would prosper, too,” and yet
your rules create more cherubs, more lambs,
because someone must be slaughtered
for banquets, for steaks roasting.
Someone must be mutton for carnivores.
We, you say, are closest to the blade.
If we rose up, if we butchered our butchers,
who then is to blame?
“Do you profit from coffins” is the perfect line here. Good job on this.
Timely, this.
AS SOON AS HE TASTES THE STEW,
a dish
of the Irish
makes an Englishman wish
he could change his accustomed kith
forthwith.
AS SURE AS THAT
As long as you breathe, I can’t give up
It doesn’t seem to matter that stars
Stream down like winter rain or that
Another dog has run away as if
He knows my love may do him in
Should he deign to stay
As long as I know you walk the earth
If not exactly the path you trod
I can’t sever the bond connecting us
Nor banish thoughts and feelings
of you from my psyche, or,
I would – as soon as the fates allowed.
For me, poignancy seethes through this.
“stars stream down like winter rain” – nice!!
As Crazy As One
Hoping for the loon
She waited while he went
Presenting her with stamps
From far away
A wing-ed gift arrived
Beyond what walls can take
Soft call so sad & wistful
As they fished
He built a cypress frame
Right angles from their tree
With knots & imperfection
Lots of glue
And who is crazy now
The two of them did gaze
Did listen for the loon
Finding a mate
Heard waves mild minnows splash
Minutiae sandy grew
The grain both light & strong
Within the wood
Within the frame they lived
Migration of the bird
They found a quiet cove
Out of the storm
And loon with wondrous wings
Afloat does flap them dry
Then once more dives & swims
Under the sea
gpr crane
This is so vivid; I can see the scenes.
As little as can be known
I’m doing well, I must remind myself,
As well as can be expected given
Where I came from: the fundamentalists,
So fundamental as to ignore the basic
Realities of Earth: Mountains, fossils,
Buddhists, gypsies, continents on the move,
Probably over more time than we thought.
As little as can be known about things,
All things bright and beautiful, great and small,
I comprehend even less than I should
Because I was taught it didn’t matter
Beyond our sect, beyond our narrow view
So restrictive that it never could have
Birthed a church, mothered her theology,
Inspired a nation of happy heathens
That just shrugged off the girl in the long dress.
Wow. The final like resounds.
Pardon…. final LINE
(As Crazy as it Sounds, She is)
Still Pondering Crows
She knows
there are other things to pause
and poem
(the light in that window there,
the flapping rooster man on the corner,
the whisper of snails)
,
but she cannot seem to get
past the ebony apostrophes
of those feathered raven
songs
gathering murder
and calling the morning
a black-heart
liar
wench
with no more shine.
See the way they line
the wire, bring their caws
and effect against
all this blue? They’re
plotting something big,
and I,
for on(c)e,
will be read
-y.
::
I love this, especially “ebony apostrophes.”
“caws and effect” – as always, you bring me to my knees – so well done, De.
This is wonderful.
Flipping amazing.
Keep This Under Your Skin
(As Deep As That Dark Blue Sea)
(An American Sentence)
:: We’re sharing salt again, waiting for the sky to solve these too small dreams. ::
Too-small dreams; too little ocean. I love this.
(just) ascloseasthis
squeeze in tight
and fight the urge
to hustle-bustle
on outta here. hold
my hand, my heart,
my time. stay.sigh.
::
Beautiful. The form forces urgency…..
Unleashed
As high as the sun is already
I know I have slept through
the roll of thunder curling
like a wave come to earth
ridden it into the final hours
when it dissolved on some
distant shore, spent, empty
of its crash and bang, the surf
leash around my ankle loose
my ears open, the silence all
I need to know predawn has
yielded to sunrise and only
wetness remains, the shine
of drops pliant as memory.
I think this is almost perfect; it feels like waking up.
Beautiful.
AS LONG AS THE PENCIL MOVES
Some
poets
nurse the croup
sipping wanton
soup.
Oh, I LOVE this!
As White as Snow
Freshly falling in silent waves
Waves driven by wind, making colossal drifts
Drifts tall enough for childhood caves
Caves deep and cold making aching limbs stiff
Stiffness unwound around hot cocoa cups
Cups with snowman all dressed for the cold
Cold chased from hearts by these young pups
Pups in our heart, back outside we go, bold.
This helps nurse sore muscles from all that shovelling….
AS POETIC AS I WANT TO BE
I choose my words carefully
and I choose where I want to say them.
I say them in a way then, that will convey
everything I want, on any day I want them to.
This expressive fool
has chosen to drool over poetic verse
in the worst way, be they his words
or the things that others think to say.
I have found my authentic voice
in my choice of verbiage. No sage
with wise words can unschool me,
for my quirks and strange habits rule me
and I gaze with my poetic heart
at all that its eyes can see. To me,
that is what all poets might see in ways
that make sense to them. And then,
I will come to understand all that our craft
will demand of us. I will choose
the level of my commitment and be admittedly
as poetic as I want to be!
© Walter J. Wojtanik
I love this; it leaves a curiously freeing feeling.
As painful as death
Is this what dying feels like?
This ache that starts with a twinge,
then grows, till the heart ties itself
into a knot so tight
it sits heavy in the chest,
and the mind tries to use reason
to untie the hurt, unravel the pain,
and all the while the blood pales
with the effort of pushing through the veins
Is this the kind of anguish one feels
when death calls for the one you love
leaving you behind
to deal with the vacuum
that you wish would engulf you
for the thought of living one more day
will rip you apart
And as I watch this gradual
fading-into-nothingness
what used to be everything
it feels more painful than even dying,
for we must live through the death of us
to become you and I
This poem reads like a tightening screw, for me anyway. I think this is a masterful job of building tension.
Thank you
As Deserving As You Think
I still hesitate
As much as I’d like
to take you back
into my arms,
my house,
my life
I still ache inside
As much as I’d love
to hold you,
laugh with you,
make plans for our future
I still remember
As little respect as you gave me
twisting my heart,
teasing my tears,
leaving me lonely
I still can’t believe
As deserving as you think you are
my days have been fuller,
my confidence keeps mending,
my life has been better
I still think you should go.
–ShennonDoah
I can so relate to this.. beautifully, achingly put
Amen
As Yummy As Marzipan
Almond paste,
ooh, that taste.
Chocolate covered
or even smothered
inside a cake–sweet surprise.
When I see their colors, my eyes
get wide. Green, pink, yellow, red.
Shaped like fruits, candy instead.
Have yourself some marzipan,
from a reliable artisan.
Yummy indeed
BIG smiles here!
AS FREE AS A BIRD
You look at me and think that I am free.
Do not believe that just because I fly
about at will, flitting from tree to tree
that I am safe and do not have to try
to be alert. I do not want to die.
I spend every day in search of food,
so forgive me if my comments seem rude
but you have no clue just what I go through
to feed myself and my burgeoning brood.
Please know I’m not free, just struggling too.
Given the heavy, blowing snow we’ve got here, and the birds trying to feed in it, this strikes home.
breaking into cars
trying to walk out
with my notebook
senior with walker
Asian gentleman using internet
stopped theft
youth no longer welcome at Starbucks
probably best
as dumb as dirt addict generousity
Reads like an overdose, this does.
As Sharp as Knife
by Arash
Fear is the bleeding yarn
Fear is the fleeting dawn
Fear is the grave of sleep
Fear is the fiery yawn
Fear is the naked plain
Fear is the shield and chain
Fear is the spider’s creep
Fear is the lion’s mane
Fear is the godless leer
Fear is the throaty croon
Fear is the missing sheep
Fear is the icy moon
Fear is the crack of bone
Fear is the dark unknown
Fear is the drowning deep
Fear is the dying moan
Fear is the perfect line
Fear is the senseless sign
Fear is the patterned beep
Fear is the curving spine
Fear is inside this yarn
Fear has knit my rhyme
Fear oh you fool!
My will is sharp as knife!
This has the force of a triphammer.
Haha, thanks Presson, such an interesting metaphor in your comment, a poem itself. 🙂
As Crazy As We’ll Ever Be
Can you see
us? Sitting there with the whirl
-wind in our hair and time to
spare and the summer stretched
out long and lean. We’ve
howled all night at a curious
moon and danced half
(crazy)
naked under all this brilliant
sky and kept ourselves
from asking any hows
or whys or whens. We’ve
cast small spells and watched
the swells of this gypsy ocean
anklet our heels with her
shimmer song. We’ve greeted
that marigold sun with
gregarious grins and a pen
-chant for inappropriate
laughter.
And the future seems as close
as now, and as far off as the
closest dragon
star.
::
Excellent !
Yes, as per usual….
Lovely
Really enjoy some of the images here!
From Us To You As Me
As warm as heart
our life should be,
to melt the coldness
of the social fee.
As far as bird
could stretch the wings,
to spread the pulse
of the vibrating strings.
As pure as soul
would face the mold,
to enrich the raisins
of an incoming world.
As hard as way
it might have been,
to turn the light
off the moonlight screen.
As fresh as air
our faith shall be,
to wear it as a gift, thus
from us to you as me.
I am singing this….
As Bright as Heaven’s Candle
My dad always
left the porch light on for me
when I’d come home late.
Mum said it was so I
didn’t stand on the front steps,
kissing and
neckin’ and
touching, and giving
the neighbours something
to yammer and gossip about.
But I knew better. Dad didn’t care
about the neighbours;
he only cared that
I came back home safe,
and I reckon God keeps a candle burning
at heaven’s door for me,
just like Dad did — waiting
for my safe return home.
Bright as heaven’s candle – Beowulf (paraphrased from Beowulf)
Excellent! The parallel is superb, in my opinion.
Thank you, William!
Wow…..I really like this piece. Conveys alot in a short space. Kudos!
rogue friends-
playing with glass crushed on playground
A small child’s feelings
rogue friends—
playing with glass crushed on playground
A small child’s feedings
Wow. This brought me up short (no pun intended).
Dear PressOn, so kind of you to comment of a incomplete and confusing attempt at a haiku. Thank you. It should have read:
rogue friends– thick as thieves
playing with glass crushed on playground
a small child’s feelings
Nice!
As Good As New
The shirt fit me better than perfectly:
It did not merely hang, but accentuated
And slimmed.
I had bought it from a store that sells
Last years models.
I did not fully appreciate how
The thick, soft material hugged my body
Until I had worn it a few times and was
Used to it being there for me.
Then: disaster.
I pulled it out of the wash and there
Were dark stains visible against the midnight
Blue. I could no longer see the shirt without
Seeing the stains.
I did not know how the stain got there,
And I did not know how to get rid of it.
I tried it all: stain remover, soaking in club soda.
Nothing worked.
I tried to find another shirt like it, but could
Not. All of the shirts I found just did not
Have the same feel as that first shirt, now
Soiled.
I want to wear that shirt again as when I first
Bought it and realized its value. At night, alone
And naked, I remember that shirt and think of going
Back to it. But with shirts, at least,
There is no such thing as
As good as new.
For me, there is much more than meets eye and ear here. Love it.
You’re right! I’m glad that came through as intended 🙂
As Near As Need Be
He turned and tested, adjusted guitar strings
until he was in tune, or as he said–close enough
for country. Some who call a mile too near will
whisper that a breath apart is too far. How do
you know need from desire? There are no such
calipers. Borders, once described as from these
rocks to that old tree, flutter like broken string:
the rocks are scattered or stacked into walls;
the tree, lightning-struck or a floor somewhere.
Briers define our limits now, growing from dust
and sawdust. They guard heart with thorns,
tempt with sweet fruit. He said that every time
he played–close enough for country.
I love this piece. The opening and closing act as brakes, almost, or so it struck me. Wonderful.
Thanks. 🙂
As Peaceful as the River
I long to emulate
The simple purity
So effortlessly shown
By a peaceful river’s flow.
To channel it all from
That great mother source
In a beautiful unity
Is an act beyond our mere humanity.
Life divides us so
That our origin means little
In the long eternal battle
To preserve only one’s self.
The river holds no such malice
Merely part of a greater body
That transcends hate and fear
Its nature true and clear.
For me, this raises the issue of river moods, which change. It also recalls, in a different sense, Hammerstein’s Old Man River.
As Good as the Golden Boy
He was as good as gold, and
she was worth more than many rubies.
When he became her chain, and
she, the pendant which weighed him down,
they got what they richly deserved.
Love this!
Thank you so much!
Nice!
Thank you!
Thought provoking. Thanks for that.
Wow! Thanks so much!
Bingo!
Ty!
Hahaha, nice!
Glad to get a laugh!
As the days turn to nights
The lights fade to shadows
So the truth changes
For those who think
About as broadly as
Fishing line of light gauges
As rain turns to snow
And water freezes solid
So convictions firm
For those who think
The other side of the coin is as faraway as
The next presidential term
As a roar is silenced
The microphones turned off
So the communal life drifts
For those who sink
Into loneliness as silent as
The reason for their philanthropic gifts
I admire this, especially the second stanza
As Old as My Mother
I’m almost sixty.
I don’t know why
I thought I’d never
get as old as my mother.
Now, I find myself
walking around in her body,
complaining about aches and pains
and staring at my wrinkly hands.
I think her thoughts,
marveling at how quickly
the weeks go around, wondering
when my name will be called.
I don’t worry as much as she did.
I’m an amateur. She was a professional.
As a teen, I’d be in bed and through thin walls
eavesdrop on Dad and Mom worrying
about who I was out with,
what we were doing together.
I’d never tell them there was
more to worry about than they thought of.
But with all the things
my kids told me
after they were grown,
yes, I’m as old as my mother.
Love this. I’m a few years behind, but not many, and a friend of mine and I always remarked about the things we would put in that letter to mom. The one that started: Dear mom, here is a list of all the things I did that you never knew about.
Loved your poem and the reminiscing it brought me.
Wow. Wise.
AS WISHFUL AS RAIN
Our homes were paper-built
so as not to do battle with weather.
This was wise, as the rain came in water-
falls fierce as the most beautiful
mountain that hides its face in cloud
so as not to dismay us.
Weather is different now, an ocean
between. Houses pounded
together of wood and iron. When the wind
comes as it must
it picks them up wholescale
and sets them down in another place,
or leaves them here in splinters.
As it does our selves.
This unknown place, myself in splinters
without my language, my weather.
Where is the summer month of overcast,
dull gray suit of sky but it
felt like home. This sky so bladed
blinding blue with light,
so staring thirsty. No rain and the
streams forget to flow.
My roots are parched and withering.
I shall not see
if the trees turn gold in autumn.
This is gripping, and I am fascinated with the use of “splinters.”
Wow, one of your best.
AS LONG AS YOU REMAIN
As long as you remain in my heart,
you are never gone. You are
the one who has brightened my days
always and in all ways.
I can never miss you.
You are never gone. You are
what a smile is to a bad day
always and in all ways.
I hold you here where my heart resides
deep inside, you are never gone.
You are the one that had become
a habit I couldn’t break. It would take
as long to purge you from that place
as it would take to traverse space
and come back here safe and sound. I have found
the seed you had planted continues to blossom.
No gloom befalls me. You enthrall me
as you always have, all way and forever.
You are never gone, as long as I breathe.
I believe in the joy of you! It’s true.
© Walter J. Wojtanik
Very satisfying, this.
AS HOT AS I CAN TAKE IT
Coffee.
Make it dark
and not too thick.
I want it to warm me,
not to stick to my ribs.
No cream.
No sweetener.
No mocha-choca-frappa-latte-
f-in’-chino, Know what I mean?
Oh, and make it hot.
Very hot, do not
hold it between your knees please, hot!
I’ll take it as hot as I can get it.
Got it? Start my day the right way.
A cup of joe, and make it to go!
© Walter J. Wojtanik
I once worked in a ten story building full of British shipbuilders and navy men. Our floor drank the most coffee and the least cream.
Sounds about like my style of coffee – no nonsense and well heated.
Great poem!
I enjoyed this piece. Now, coffee, that’s another matter….
AS SURE AS YOU’RE A FOOT HIGH
A fellow with nothing to hide,
or so he says, I can’t abide;
I find it’s better to trust
someone with that look in his eye:
a fellow who tells a good lie
knows when the truth is a must.
Oh, this is delightful William, and spot on. That’s the thing, isn’t it? He spins many a lie, but no really good ones – no wonder he knows not when the truth is a must.