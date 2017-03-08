Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 387

For today’s prompt, write a one poem. Not write one poem, though it’s totally fine to write one poem, but a poem that plays with the number one or concept of one. For instance, a poem about doing something one more (or less–or last) time; a poem about one person, one thing, one moment. Or if you’re into math, reduce a poem down to one syllable (see the nonet poetic form). There’s definitely more than one way to come at this one prompt.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a One poem:

“One Life”

One life on this one planet

is the one thing we all get,

so I live my only life

as if already in debt,

because one thing we all know

is the one end to this show,

so I live facing my death

steering how I want to go,

though some always live in strife

I’ll cut hate out with a knife,

claiming this one life I get–

and pray for an afterlife.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And he treats every poem as if it might be the last one.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: