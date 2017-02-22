Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 385

For today’s prompt, write an ekphrastic poem. That is a poem based on a piece of visual art–a painting, a photograph, a sculpture. Your choice. If you have something in mind already, go with it. If not, here are a few images to get you started.
Here’s my attempt at an Ekphrastic poem:
“A Girl”
He fell for a girl
when he was still young
but couldn’t say the words
so he grabbed a gun
and received a mask,
a spear, and a horse
dreaming of that girl
who married, of course,
another fellow
who lived like a dove
as the hawks fought hard
for their secret loves.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And he loves ekphrastic poems.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
