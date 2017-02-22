Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 385

For today’s prompt, write an ekphrastic poem. That is a poem based on a piece of visual art–a painting, a photograph, a sculpture. Your choice. If you have something in mind already, go with it. If not, here are a few images to get you started.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Ekphrastic poem:

“A Girl”

He fell for a girl

when he was still young

but couldn’t say the words

so he grabbed a gun

and received a mask,

a spear, and a horse

dreaming of that girl

who married, of course,

another fellow

who lived like a dove

as the hawks fought hard

for their secret loves.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And he loves ekphrastic poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: