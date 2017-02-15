Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 384

For today’s prompt, write a nope poem. A nope poem, I suppose, could be about saying no to a certain situation, person, or thing. Like saying nope to live concerts, people who like debating everything, or mushrooms. Or if you say nope to that premise, fine. Write your nope poem in the way you prefer, and I’m sure it’ll rock.

Here’s my attempt at a Nope poem:

“Mushrooms”

It’s not the taste

so much as the consistency;

it’s like I’m biting into something–

a pasta of some sort maybe–

& then, yuck!

It’s like some squishy food

that my teeth to my squirm nerves

just cannot tolerate.

I’m sorry,

no,

nope,

uh uh,

no way

am I gonna eat anything

that’s got mushrooms in it!

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). In case you were wondering, he’s not a fan of mushrooms.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

