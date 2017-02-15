Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 384

For today’s prompt, write a nope poem. A nope poem, I suppose, could be about saying no to a certain situation, person, or thing. Like saying nope to live concerts, people who like debating everything, or mushrooms. Or if you say nope to that premise, fine. Write your nope poem in the way you prefer, and I’m sure it’ll rock.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Nope poem:
“Mushrooms”
It’s not the taste
so much as the consistency;
it’s like I’m biting into something–
a pasta of some sort maybe–
& then, yuck!
It’s like some squishy food
that my teeth to my squirm nerves
just cannot tolerate.
I’m sorry,
no,
nope,
uh uh,
no way
am I gonna eat anything
that’s got mushrooms in it!
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). In case you were wondering, he’s not a fan of mushrooms.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
- Poetry Submission Tips From Other Poets.
- Why Do Authors Cross Out Name When Signing Book?
- Amorak Huey: Poet Interview.
CHOICE
Nope, I say, to folks who choose
to view the world through angry eyes;
who tend to denigrate, despise,
and fear folks who wear other shoes;
who think their foes must always lose
or kowtow to them otherwise.
Nope, I say.
I much prefer to share my blues
with others who are warm and wise;
I much prefer an enterprise
where all are partners on the cruise.
Nope, I say.