Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 383

For today’s prompt, write an “it can’t be” poem. That is, a poem about something that just can’t be true. For some, this might mean a heart-broken love poem at the end of a relationship. For others, it might be dealing with a death. Still, it could be as trivial as a sports team losing or running out of chocolate (gasp!).
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at an It Can’t Be poem:
“Tis the Season”
What’s this dread washing over me
as agents sharpen their axes?
Sadly, I think it cannot be,
but it’s time to do my taxes!
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And a person who pays his taxes.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Just Kick the Dang Ball
Ending Super Bowl Ll- It Can’t Be
“Hands to yourself
true too with your feet”,
said my mom and my teacher,
“except when you compete.”
So I found it annoying
when we were ready to win
to get knocked out of field goal range
such a capital sin.
So I’ll try not to cry
Such a sad Falcon end
Hats off to Tom Brady.
Here we go again.