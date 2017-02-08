Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 383

For today’s prompt, write an “it can’t be” poem. That is, a poem about something that just can’t be true. For some, this might mean a heart-broken love poem at the end of a relationship. For others, it might be dealing with a death. Still, it could be as trivial as a sports team losing or running out of chocolate (gasp!).

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an It Can’t Be poem:

“Tis the Season”

What’s this dread washing over me

as agents sharpen their axes?

Sadly, I think it cannot be,

but it’s time to do my taxes!

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And a person who pays his taxes.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: