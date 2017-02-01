Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 382

For today’s prompt, write a refresh poem. Perhaps, the poem is about refreshing your thirst, refreshing your home decor, or refreshing your browser. Perhaps, the poem is about the need to refresh your lifestyle changes–or even the afterglow of being refreshed by a walk in nature or time with family and friends.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Refresh poem:
“Groundhog Day”
I love the movie Groundhog Day.
One, because it has Bill Murray
and two, because it continually
refreshes his character’s day
until he learns how to live
the quote unquote right way.
How wonderful if everyone
was afforded that opportunity
to go through the ups and downs
of living with no repurcussions
until we finally figured it out
and could move forward refreshed.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And a Groundhog Day enthusiast.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
NEW MOON
Slivered
and tentative,
Diana is rising
after a short rest in the west,
refreshed.
Poems Lost
Refresh Google’s memory, if you please
so I may access by Blogspot with ease.
Erase the notice of no account found
so my collection of poems can resound,
rejoice, reverberate, reveal
the words carefully crafted with appeal
to every sense of emotion
shared by poets, with devotion
to let my voice rise from the ashes of delete,
soar above forsythia and lilacs, elite,
majestic, marvelous, sublime,
Refresh my blog, Google – now is the time!
Lorraine Caramanna
http://www.alavenderlilac.blogspot.com
Without warning my blog is inaccessible, and I want it back. Is there anyone in the land of Poetic Asides who can help me? My comments on the forums at Blogger are not receiving the answer I need.