Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 382

For today’s prompt, write a refresh poem. Perhaps, the poem is about refreshing your thirst, refreshing your home decor, or refreshing your browser. Perhaps, the poem is about the need to refresh your lifestyle changes–or even the afterglow of being refreshed by a walk in nature or time with family and friends.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Refresh poem:

“Groundhog Day”

I love the movie Groundhog Day.

One, because it has Bill Murray

and two, because it continually

refreshes his character’s day

until he learns how to live

the quote unquote right way.

How wonderful if everyone

was afforded that opportunity

to go through the ups and downs

of living with no repurcussions

until we finally figured it out

and could move forward refreshed.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And a Groundhog Day enthusiast.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

