Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 381

There are few certainties in life, but one thing’s been continuously happening for years and years: a poetry prompt on Poetic Asides on Wednesdays. So let’s dive in to this week’s poetry prompt!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Let’s (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Let’s Rock,” “Let’s Get Dinner,” “Let’s See About That,” and so on. Let’s see what kind of inventive titles (and poems) are created this week.

Here’s my attempt at a Let’s Blank poem:

“let’s write”

— with a nod to David Bowie

let’s write

pick up your red pen

& write again

let’s write

to the beat

you’re hearing on your xylophone

let’s read

while color lights up your page

let’s read

read through the crowd to an empty space

if you say think, i’ll think with you

if you say dig, we’ll dig

because my love for lit

would make my frail brain split

if you revise

all of your lines

& create a metaphor

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And now he’s off to listen to David Bowie music on iTunes.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

