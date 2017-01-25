Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 381

There are few certainties in life, but one thing’s been continuously happening for years and years: a poetry prompt on Poetic Asides on Wednesdays. So let’s dive in to this week’s poetry prompt!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Let’s (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Let’s Rock,” “Let’s Get Dinner,” “Let’s See About That,” and so on. Let’s see what kind of inventive titles (and poems) are created this week.
Here’s my attempt at a Let’s Blank poem:
“let’s write”
— with a nod to David Bowie
let’s write
pick up your red pen
& write again
let’s write
to the beat
you’re hearing on your xylophone
let’s read
while color lights up your page
let’s read
read through the crowd to an empty space
if you say think, i’ll think with you
if you say dig, we’ll dig
because my love for lit
would make my frail brain split
if you revise
all of your lines
& create a metaphor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And now he’s off to listen to David Bowie music on iTunes.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Let’s Slow Down
Let’s empty our schedules
And do nothing beyond
What we absolutely must
So we can strive for a sense
Of what a day really is
(All the other days compounded),
So that we can consider
The faces we meet and all
That is behind those,
So that we can consider
Our bodies, how the breath
Actually feels, the
Power of our fingertips.
LET’S
Let’s crawl back to the beginning
start as if we had a clean slate
Let’s pretend that everything’s
new again, that there’s still time to be great
If you could erase all the things
that are wrong, or even just those
you don’t like
And me, I’d do the same – or at least
a similar type
Let’s imagine it’s possible – just for
a little while please
It’d be worth everything to have a
do-over, don’t you think, geez Louise?
Let’s All Pretend…
that everything is just fine
the stress isn’t eating at our gut
we all seem to walk a fine line
things are not always fair and just
Spot on.
Let’s Just!
Let’s eat more dark chocolate,
pray more to the God who made it,
and make love using it.
What a wonderful combination.
Let’s lie down
beneath the moon
I bathe in the passion
your eyes hold for me…
how my bare skin tingles
and trembles for your touch
Lovely.
Let’s Cry
By Ruth Crowell Shevock
Let’s cry
So hard to let our feelings emerge
I don’t know why
When we feel like we are on the verge
Of heartbreak
But for our sake
Let’s cry
Let’s cry
When we lose some we love
When they die
And go to Heaven above
Such heartbrake
But for our sake
Let’s cry
Wise advice, this. Well penned, too.
Let’s Remember to Pray
By Ruth Crowell Shevock
With all the things happening in the world
And our often busy lives
We forget to take the time to relax and pray
But that is no big surprise
We have such hectic daily schedules
And sometimes worse at night
That we never seem to take time for ourselves
And that just doesn’t seem right
If we take just a few minutes every day
To talk to the Lord above
Then instead of feeling hopeless and angry
We will feel His abounding love
It’s actually such a simple task to do
A few minutes every day
Just clear you mind of everything worldly
And Let’s remember to pray
Let’s Purple
Purple me like a plum–
my sugar plum fairy awaits,
baiting me with grapes.
Royal me with a crown
of horns, born of blues,
shoes of suede. If you purple
me right, I just might
midnight you.
I love “I just might midnight you”. The bewitching hour! Love your play with language.
Love how a color becomes a verb – this is a delight.
Wow. This is superb stuff.
Let’s Just Hold Each Other
Before,
instead of,
longer than
anything else.
Listening to
breathing,
beating,
shushing of cheek against cheek.
Feeling lips touch
without touching,
we lean back
and see each other.
Let’s
do
this
again.
Wow. Getting warm here.
Let’s End It Here
It’s the silence that will stifle me
Words, I welcome them, though
the only ones you utter now
slice through my heart
with a precision that would fail
even the sharpest knife
It’s not the kind of hush
we basked in when
syllables were superfluous
and the beat of a heart
fashioned a paean
we thought we would always sing
But now the distance stretches
with each discordant note
threatening to shatter
the uneasy calm, so let’s end
it here before we are entombed
in the rubble of a ruined relationship
Oh my. what wonderful alliteration you have employed. Just enough to say -hey! I’m here!- and then off again. Good work.
Wow! That last stanza is amazing!
Indeed
LET’S BRING OURSELVES TO RHYME
In the present we stand, hand-in-hand for the cause of poetry.
Not quite sure what means to this end, but poets and friends
sharing in the hearth of majestic musings warm their hearts
with glowing expressions. Never at a loss for words
but sometimes a lot of effort goes unnoticed. The rhyme
stays within reason, for ’tis the season for all to write.
We would be well within our right
to seize the opportunity to delve into poetry,
giving proper respect to the relevant rhyme,
for what would sound more fitting between friends?
After all, we all craft with our own fine words
and hold the verse of others to our hearts.
For it is within the beating of said hearts
that we find the power in all that we write.
Poems flow from the manipulation of words,
and become the true essence of living poetry.
Inspiration expressed in the gathering of friends
all for the propagation of rapturous rhyme.
Not all find worth in the like sounding rhymes
preferring the freedom that liberates their hearts
in the form a verse that is as free. These, my friends,
are the choices that we as poets make. We are what we write.
It takes all kinds to write all forms of poetry,
but a true poet see the emotion woven into words.
Offer up your musings, for the communion of words
never ceases. Be they random or deliberate, rhymes
are the glue that holds together all our pieces. Poetry
is the literal music of our souls. It resides in every heartfelt
pang of passion and fashions itself into the right
moments of our lives as if they were comforting old friends.
What can we do to spread the scope of our beauty, friends?
Put the power of your opinion or your longing into words,
for it is within every woman and man’s right
to give the world exactly what we glean from our rhymes.
Poetry is a pulse. It is the syncopation of a loving heart.
And the living that we do, becomes our lifelong poetry.
Give poetry a chance, friends.
Leaving your heart in every word.
You have the time to rhyme; and all night to write it.
© Walter J. Wojtanik – 2017
I can feel the passion.
Let’s blow this Popsicle stand
and move to the Caribbean,
and bask in sunshine along clear waters,
drink lemonade, sing silly songs,
and dance like no one’s looking.
This made me smile!
Me, too.
LET’S LEARN A NEW WORD
I claim no arcane wisdom; I’m just
a muggle who loves my dictionary.
My words here will be chary,
lest I commit a clanger.
But I must say, I’ve found myself living in
a timocracy where so many have become
thralls to the lumpen blackguards
who control our destiny.
The nabobs have called a blackout
for the lucent city on the hill.
I ask no benison or lenity for them,
no ascendency in their affluence.
Just bring my cerement for I shall
find peace in quietus.
This is wonderful! I love ‘The nabobs have called a blackout
for the lucent city on the hill.’
I am so impressed. A tour de force
Let’s Pretend
Let’s pretend it isn’t eighteen
laps around the track to make
a mile
that the white line on the blue
mat floor really goes somewhere
and that it hasn’t come to this daily
pounding of feet
I’ve yet to come up with a mantra
strong enough to transport me to the rim
of the field where yesterday the pileated
woodpecker protested while the
hawk sunned
my legs want to climb riverbanks and feel
the chill rising up from the wind
whipped water
I want to count leaves sailing downstream
wizened boats gone impervious
as an anorak in the drying down of late
autumn
they will float forever, unlike my footsteps
sponged out as soon as they mop these mats
as if I’m not
while the krreee of the hawk will fill
the furled space between the edges of the pin
oaks
clear to the Mississippi there will be
no stopping
‘I want to count leaves sailing downstream
wizened boats gone impervious
as an anorak in the drying down of late
autumn’
Perfect stanza. Love it!
Oh, the places this went! Superb.
Let’s Talk Fog
The fog conceived this stomach sky,
cut so thick it’s stepped,
a smoke-steeping attitude,
it’s a fine sort of blasé.
The world Mayed and greened,
and diesil-eyed dark,
and the air speaks of lost fire.
Wow!
Let’s Just Write
Write about any
Thing
Because every
Thing
Is a story.
Walking through the park I pass
An old bearded man in a yellow raincoat
With the hood up,
Camo pants, and
Work boots on who
Jogs by
Singing,
“I’ve got the
Time, I…”
A bus passes by and the smell
Reminds me of riding and
Putting in my headphones,
Even if they were attached to
Nothing,
And putting my backpack
On the seat next to me
To keep the people away but
One time the bus was so packed
I had to squeeze and let this guy in
Next to me and when we stopped
He asked,
“Would you like some weed?
It’s been in my shoe.”
The cosmic dread and
Comedy
Of being alive and
Living
Around other people
About whom we know almost
Nothing
Swirls around us,
And all we have for
Shelter in this storm
Are the stories
We tell and
We hope are told
About us.
So, put your phone
Down, and
Write the stories
That matter to
You.
In the end,
It does not
Matter if
They are
Read or not.
It is enough
For them to just
Be.
Agreed!
Let’s Be Happy
Stop texting
start talking
Stop liking
start loving
how happy we are
when we are
together
Amen!
let’s read lips
let’s just talk about the weather
whether one should fish this storm
whether two might go together
i’ll get cold there you are warm
if we both could have our druthers
we’d be fishing someplace south
far from chaperones and mothers
you might kiss me on the mouth
work our passions to a lather
gather roses without hips
then…
let’s not talk about the weather
rather, let’s just read our lips
gpr crane
Very nice.
Womderful!
LET’S NOT, AND SAY WE DID
So many places we could go
and it would go to show
that wherever we go,
there we are! We can go
by plane, go
by car, go near or far and never
tell a soul where we’ll go!
Or, we could just find a quite place
where the only trace
of beauty would be your face
and a duty to each other.
We wouldn’t need to bother
leaving our seclusion.
The conclusion people will make
will take some doing of where
we we’re going. We could tell,
but let’s not and say we did!
© Walter J. Wojtanik – 2017
Feast of sound. I love it.
Let’s Duet
My age doesn’t appear
on the page.
Though by its mention
we will tango, age and I.
A tune from Leonard Cohen
wraps and distracts us.
Darling darting legs
nearly singe, and
our gaze grinds heat
from a smoky raspy beat.
Like a vintage LP
we are well played,
while there’s no room
between us
for former inhibition.
~ Charise M. Hoge
http://www.mixandmosspoetry.com
Wonderfully creative. I like the idea of tangoing with age.
Thanks, Sara, happy to share the idea!
This leaves me smiling.
Let’s Make Ourselves a Skin of Sky
Periwinkle-crazy and ready to starparty.
You bring the rum
-bled clouds, and I’ll shout out loud for
something
(shaken, stirred)
on the rocks. For clocks
to stop, and indigo to rule the day.
Let’s paint ourselves in hues of blue
and strange, in colors so de
-ranged they won’t believe we once
were girls. Lost. Tossed. Caged.
Hold my quill. I will find us a brush
(with death, with life, the kind of rush)
that comes from bristled fear. That steers
the moon across her scrim with pull
of salt. A wave
goodbye.
::
I enjoy reading your work. The title is an amazing precursor to what comes in the body of your work.
Thank you so much, tripoet.
An indigo beauty, De!
Wonderful!
This marvel leaves the same feeling as some Van Gogh paintings.
let’s tie one on
let’s not talk about the funky things that went
went bang
they went before
they went away
let’s not dillydally set a precedent
not sedentary
let the donkeys bray
let’s tie a knot around the flowers that we like
neither tight nor loose
and plant another seed
let’s tie a knot secure the laces take a hike
take ten
take off the boots
and find the creed
gpr crane
Wonderful. The sounds tumble about like a tilt wheel.
“LETS TAKE A WALK,”
he tells his dogs, loud enough so the wife
will hear, and steps out under the Dipper, turns
his back to Polaris and aims toward Jupiter.
Just taking a walk, along the open path
between oaks, short of the boulder-clogged back-
side of hill – his leach field where grass
grows lush and giving underfoot. No
moon, it’s dark but for neighbors’ window-
squares of light, tiny on the opposite ridge.
Intermittent stream of headlights on the road
that winds along creek beneath this hill. His hill,
far from city light-pollution that dims
the Milky Way. Five fenced acres, and his
dogs are marking territory; leg-lifting, bitch-
squatting, leaving their scent on the scat of wild
creatures. It’s black enough under oaks.
He finds his spot overlooking road, its spurts
of headlights disappearing. In his natural
shadow, dweller of this ground,
he stops and marks it, a greeting to living
green earth. No witness but stars.
Oh, taylor. All gorgeous, but that last line? Leaves me breathless.
Utterly breath-taking.
Let’s Take the Day Off
Let’s draw a thick black line
Under this undesirable day
And map out another instead
Where there is only white space
Just waiting for our timid hands
To schedule in our own desires
As opposed to our supposed duties
That enslave us by the hour.
Let’s take the day off
And force our toiling feet
Off the long-beaten track
To see what adventures hide
Out of the corner of our weary eyes,
And we may still yet find
Our long lost original selves
Unchained from this cell of same old.
Oh, yes, please. I love this.
Oh Yes!
I admire this very much, especially “map out another instead”, which, for me, admits of a multiplicity of meanings.
let’s find the value of x
cross it out. see? that lost dream,
that tattered seam sky. there’s a
-nother why we’ve tossed aside.
got an eraser? you’ll find its dust
can thrust the worst from will and
whim and wander. ponder this:
some algorithm of anger.
some unit of measurement that stings.
some thing that means more,
or less, or no
-thing at all. let’s get some small
sense of exponential balance,
some angled trace that makes
all these small steps
add up to
grace.
let’s find our centers;
that sense that marks
the spot of soul,
silence
,
and
all things
being
equal.
::
Very clever piece.
Thanks so much.
Th math teacher in me says
You
Are
Brilliant.
….. And thank you for writing a little sum-thing about numeration.
Thanks, Bushkill. I am terrible at numbers. I LOVE math words. Thank you for your generous comment. Means much, coming from a Math Person. 🙂
For me, this has a strong Quaker resonance. Just wonderful.
My hand moves, but
my paper doesn’t stay, put
the nib on the leaf
and it flutters away.
I walk through the park
wind stings, my face
covered up, embarrassed
the world will read my empty pages.
Let’s forget about words
and throw away our ideas.
Let’s newspeak thought away
and celebrate verbal diarrhea.
I love this comma, and the multiple meanings it allows:
“my paper doesn’t stay, put”
Yes. It acts as a springboard. Marvellous clash of images, too.
LET’S TAKE AN OLD-FASHIONED WALK
Let time
be in suspense
for just a little while
as the meadow, flowers, and birds
mark it.
I keep returning to this. ‘mark it’ has a free indirect, mesmerizing effect.
Oh, yes. Let’s.
Beautiful
A captivating cinquain, William!
Let’s Take a Look
when we look at art so many ways to see we can see with our eyes
with our heads or with our hearts when we look only with our eyes
often we do not see at all with our head we are a little more present
more aware we can ask and answer questions what is the color
red/blue/yellow what is the shape does it have form
what is the value light/dark can you follow a line
like a road where does it lead what is the direction what is its’ character
or is it just a dot or a mark made by hand falls off the edge
or made to stay within what is the size is there texture/pattern
visual/or real to the touch when looking with the heart is there resonance
or a vibration as if someone is striking your own personal inner bell
you may feel chills down your back or the hairs stand up on the back of your neck
tears may appears where dry just moments ago the heart is full of emotion
when looking at art to really see/it is best to use eyes/head/ and heart
January 25, 2017
A little northern light helps too, I’d guess. I love this.
Love this, especially, annell:
“as if someone is striking your own personal inner bell”
I love this, Annell!
Let’s Sleep
by Dawn Kvernenes
Let’s sleep
forget the sheep
the children have fled
visiting grandparents they said
Let’s stay and dream
eat strawberries and cream
dream of a tropical paradice
flying, winning throwning dice
Let’s wake up with breakfast in bed
not an ice bag on head
sneeze, cough, fever
cold gave friend a seizure
Let’s sleep through
wake me when
were done with the flu
could use a good rue
Love it, especially that ending.
Awwwww. This is well done. I love those first lines, especially.
Let’s Skip Social Media Today
Wake up and check Donald’s Twitter,
Chuckles and coffee start the day,
Look forward to late night TV,
The monologs remind us that,
He is an alternative reality.
Hah!
I am skipping it ALL. Good advice.
Let’s Stop and Ask for Directions
It’s a man thing I’m told
A Bro code with a following
as faithful as the faithful
who line Time’s Square on
New Year’s Eve waiting for the ball
to drop. But we are no where near
New York and I’m sweating thinking
we’ll be late for my friend’s wedding.
As we lick up each block, with heads
hanging out the window searching for
street signs, we squabble and his glare
warns me not to ask again
to stop. I see a lady on the street
walking her dog. She looks at me as if to say
“I know where the church is.” But as we speed
by, her mouth half open ready to call out
directions, I know he won’t listen. He’s got to find
his way on his own. This is my mother’s story
not mine. Garmin– the new bro code.
Beautiful!
Ha! Fun stuff!
Robert, I LOVE your poem!!
Good one!
Thank you so much, Annie.