Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 381

There are few certainties in life, but one thing’s been continuously happening for years and years: a poetry prompt on Poetic Asides on Wednesdays. So let’s dive in to this week’s poetry prompt!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Let’s (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Let’s Rock,” “Let’s Get Dinner,” “Let’s See About That,” and so on. Let’s see what kind of inventive titles (and poems) are created this week.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Let’s Blank poem:
“let’s write”
— with a nod to David Bowie
let’s write
pick up your red pen
& write again
let’s write
to the beat
you’re hearing on your xylophone
let’s read
while color lights up your page
let’s read
read through the crowd to an empty space
if you say think, i’ll think with you
if you say dig, we’ll dig
because my love for lit
would make my frail brain split
if you revise
all of your lines
& create a metaphor
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And now he’s off to listen to David Bowie music on iTunes.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
- Poetry Submission Tips From Other Poets.
- Why Do Authors Cross Out Name When Signing Book?
- Amorak Huey: Poet Interview.