Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 380

For today’s prompt, write a nothing better poem. Now, there are at least a couple ways to take this, but probably more. First, the poem could be about a moment that’s so amazing that nothing could ever be better–kind of like a high moment poem. But taking the same prompt, someone could spin it the complete other way as a “nothing will ever be better again” poem.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Nothing Better poem:

“fried taters”

when i was small i had trouble

following what older folks said

sometimes thinking they meant one thing

when they meant something else instead

both potatoes and tomatoes

transformed to “taters” and “maters”

with some things “whatchamacallits”

grannie would remember later

but cloudy communication

never stopped me from having fun

whether catching fireflies at night

or running barefoot in the sun

there was nothing better to me

and there were no moments greater

than lounging with the older folks

and eating grandma’s fried taters.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves his grandma and her fried taters.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: