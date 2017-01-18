Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 380

For today’s prompt, write a nothing better poem. Now, there are at least a couple ways to take this, but probably more. First, the poem could be about a moment that’s so amazing that nothing could ever be better–kind of like a high moment poem. But taking the same prompt, someone could spin it the complete other way as a “nothing will ever be better again” poem.
Here’s my attempt at a Nothing Better poem:
“fried taters”
when i was small i had trouble
following what older folks said
sometimes thinking they meant one thing
when they meant something else instead
both potatoes and tomatoes
transformed to “taters” and “maters”
with some things “whatchamacallits”
grannie would remember later
but cloudy communication
never stopped me from having fun
whether catching fireflies at night
or running barefoot in the sun
there was nothing better to me
and there were no moments greater
than lounging with the older folks
and eating grandma’s fried taters.
Nothing Better
I run my finger along
That one rib
Right under your heart.
I think it is my lost one, no?
If I gently kiss it,
Will it open
Like a secret?
I would pray then that I find
I am not a Midas,
My desire leaving you gold,
That you are no Pandora,
Your nightmares swarming
While holding out hope.
If I were enough of a hero
I would enter into the mystery
Blindfolded through the maze,
Learn you by touch
Turn by turn.
I would have to swear
Never look at you directly
Unless I would spend eternity
Without you.
Because how would we live
If there was nothing to separate us?
If both our better and worse selves
Stuttered light and dark before us,
We would be as moths
Trapped in a streetlight,
Trying at once to find
A way in and a way out.
Ah, this felt very satisfying. Excellently drawn.
The Broadway Show
By Ruth Crowell Shevock
One special night
Oh, maybe several years ago
I went to my first Broadway show
I saw “Beauty and the Beast”
Found myself clapping with delight
It was such an amazing sight
Although I was an adult
I was a kid in a candy store
Nothing could have pleased me more
I knew from that very moment
I had been very blessed
This was the best of the best
For me, the rhyming makes this more vivid, maybe because it was a show.
the right place
for years we tried for something better than
but not sure what it was we could not grasp
a feeling that we’re worse off than before
weird sliding partway into the abyss
a bit of this of that we could not tell
and time was slipping moments passing by
expiring… then we found each other free
found joy compassion real shared values here
from sad defeat we’ve reached the wonderland
we wound up where it’s nothing but the best
gpr crane
So uplifting, this.
Life’s Passion
The sun’s warm kiss upon my face
With water splashing around my shins
With rod held high above the waves
I feel the bite and the battle begins.
With rod bent over and reel screaming
I hold on while my catch runs
Through surf and sand and sunbeams gleaming
The power the strength the intensity stuns.
With willful arm and practiced eye
I draw the silver sided beast to me
And as I surf him on waves to beach
I appreciated my heart’s thundering beat.
With gentle hands I unhook my catch
And wade in water to a greater depth
With catch submerged and slowly revived
With a flick of tail, free and current swept.
I love the flow and rhyming, and that you let him go.
who knew fishing could be so poetic? well done
Wonderfully drawn and told.
Tanka
there’s nothing better
than a happy wagging tail
to welcome you home…
I walk a silent hallway
that will never be the same
There is joy and sadness in your poem. So much implied in just a few lines.
touching
This is superb; it raised and then dashed my emotions powerfully, and all in only 5 lines. Masterful.
I lie in a steaming cloud of fragrance
wispy tendrils aiming for the heaven
they say is above us
dissipating instead
against the peeling paint on the ceiling
I trace the cracks with my eyes
A similar pattern etched on my wrinkled palms
with all the time in the world
to contemplate my fissured life
which will end in these confines
Enough wine in my veins, dilated by the heat,
to dull the pain when I slice a line
— along, not across —
advice stowed away in a dark corner
of a despairing mind
sunk to a low when
there’s nothing better
than the aesthetic pleasure
of deathly swirls in pale pink
on foamy white
Wow. The imagery is powerful and depressing. So well written.
Dark and enthralling. Lovely piece of id.
WHAT COULD BE BETTER?
We’re taking another trip
and there’s nothing better
than making the plans
Booking the flights,
renting the car
Pouring over maps
– each of us tracing
roads that crawl like
veins all over one
state, then another
Should we take this route?
How about this one – it goes
all the way down the coast?
What about the Keys?
We’ve both always
wanted to see where
Hemingworth lived
and we love Florida,
so let’s drive over that
big causeway – seven miles,
we heard – to Key West
Yes – there’s nothing
better when you live
on the lip
of the Arctic Circle
and the temperature
often dips below -30C,
than planning a trip
to somewhere warm
Florida awaits, and
this time – let’s try
and hit Savannah too
Georgia’s right next
to Florida, right?
Haven’t we always
wanted to see that
city? Yes – we have.
There’s nothing better
than anticipating and
planning a trip
Except maybe …
the trip.
This is so real. Beautifully done.
Nothing like a road trip, well said.
best part of a holiday!
Befriending the Dragon
Nothing better than discovering her (s)word,
her own strength and song. Realizing the fire
was coming from her own center and just
needed a spark to give it flight. Whispering
her wings to life, her heart to breeze, her
embered breath to something more than
scattered skin and wayward sky. Give her
a quiet cave, some sequined scales, a small
stone place to call her own. A home more calm
than castle. A wrestled wish; a claw-caught star.
For me, this draws pictures like Maxwell Parrish.
wow wow wow… beautifully conceived and carried out
I love what you create with language.
wonderful!
Transcendent. Your word choice is amazing. I love claw caught star.
This Poem Is A Drifter
This poem has nothing better
to do, than drift through
your mind, stopping along
the way for an ice cream
cone, or a slice
of pizza. If you are reading
this poem, you might be feeling
hungry or thirsty. Dealing
with your urges–whether splurges
on goodies, or stolen peeks
at the moon–is vital to
becoming acquainted with
yourself. This poem wants
you to be happy.
I love this poem, and I thank it for its felicitations. 🙂
Boy, is this ever accurate!
this poem makes me happy!
Five tiny stories in poem pockets
Nothing bitter. No coffee, no cold
-heart stare, no chairs without
comfort. No root. No soot.
Nothing batter. No waffles. No pan
-cakes, no average. No pitch
black night with softball stars.
Nothing bit her. Not the love bug
or the mosquito moon or the
quiet cold. Nor the sun.
Nothing bets her. No double-down,
no quiet frown poker-faced goon.
No flush. No hush.
Nothing better. Than the way the
sea rushes against the shore; fills
her, stills her soul.
There truly is nothing better. Love this, De!
This is devilishly clever. nothing better than that.
extremely well-done… i’d re-title it “nothing better”, because it’s such a great poem
I love this!
fantastic!
So true. ID have a fishing pole butvthe salt water smell and the sound of water rushing over sand, the call of birds hanging in air…Love it all.
Really great way to enter into the prompt.
When Karl Loved Klara
He was better than nothing,
but to him,
she was really something (else).
With her,
anything went,
& because of this,
everything would go.
Whoop. Caught me flat-footed.
punchy!
NOTHING BETTER
What do you want?
What do you want to do?
The clock is ticking,
flicking second off as if
stuck to the fingers
on their precise hands.
Time is fleeting. It is
meeting your deadline before
your time is through.
Enjoy your life, real
or imagined. Planned
or unscripted, uplifted to
the heavens, an offering.
Speak the words you were meant
to say. Love the ones who mean
the most to your existence.
Do not put distance between
any (wo)man and yourself.
Love your (grand)children.
Give of your time, of yourself.
Celebrate your every day!
Do all you can to enhance your life.
And realize there’s nothing better!
So wise.
Nothing Better
I would like nothing better than to bop
you on the head every time you tossed
a snarky remark at your hard-working father.
Nothing would suit me more than to conspire
with the principal, put you in detention and force
you to complete your homework assignments.
And as for when you tease your little brother,
unmercifully, nothing could make me happier
than to make you walk in his shoes a few extra miles.
I wish the dragoon painting covering your entire back
was non-permanent. Nothing would make me happier
than to erase it off you. But to be fair,
I notice your kind sides too- the way you offered
to mow the lawn for Mrs Smith when her husband
fell ill. The roses you bought to ask forgiveness
for breaking curfew– a nice touch. The poem
you wrote for your mother’s birthday.
Nothing would make me happier than if addressed to me.
But then again, you aren’t my child. Just my neighbor’s.
Thanks for my chuckle of the day.
Excellent!
great .. and the ending! Makes you read it all over again
THERE’S NOTHING BETTER
On many mundane tasks my mind must linger
as life goes plodding on from day to day.
But I can go explore another world
and I can learn of cultures old and new
while curled up in an easy chair.
I meet some folks who challenge what I think
and some who entertain and make me laugh.
So when I feel the need to get away
I know there’s nothing better than a book.
Some days are like that, nice:)
I know this feeling. Escape to another world. Nice!
Agreed.
I agree!
Nothing Better
She’d like nothing better than to stay at home,
studying her grocery lists as if they were poems
or pirate maps of hidden treasure. She’d love
to spend the morning at the spa, a foot massage,
a facial, a rose petal scrub before lounging
poolside, sipping a mimosa, turning pages
in the latest Cosmopolitan ,
People,
or Vogue.
She’d like nothing better than to stay up late,
to sleep in after watching every episode
of any show she’s never seen, ready to show
the girls at the gym she knows pop culture
too. In fact, she’d like nothing better
than to belong to a gym,
a study group,
a book club.
But these days she stays up late, not
binge-watching or pleasure reading. Math
baffles her. She takes twice as long to read
anything the young kids in her class just skim.
College might have been easier at eighteen
but at forty, she’ll accept nothing less than A’s
knowing there’s nothing better for her children,
grumbling about homework and boring books
to see her struggle
to write
to read
to learn.
I enjoyed reading your poem, I’ve been there.
Time, timely, and timeless.
Excellent!
Morning Glories smile
with the suns warm embrace
tenderness lingers
Handful of dandelions
melt a mommy’s face
This is such a sweet poem!
Yes
I like the words in your poem: glories, lingers melt – nice use of verbs to give an engine to your piece.
So much said in a few words!
A poem found in Alice Munro’s short story Gravel.
I congratulated him on his interesting lifestyle.
He couldn’t figure out how it happened,
how to speak clearly while stoned.
He swam and could have drowned,
but many swimmers became the third person
The counsellor we couldn’t know.
He only wanted attention.
She meant to drown herself, and
he wanted to make her smarten up.
Go back to your father, she said.
It’s better than swimming in heavy winter clothes.
There wasn’t anybody
In a position to help.
Wow. Gut-wrenching, this.
Browse to the link and find the first “better than.” My poem is from that page.
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2011/06/27/gravel-alice-munro
Holding a brand new baby
in my arms, looking into her dark eyes,
imagining a one-of-a-kind friendship.
Ah, possibilities. The baby image is perfect.
The End of the (Seven Bridges) Road
I think we all (of a certain age) dreamed of deciding
to go,
of following the stars
in the southern sky,
of being loved tame and being
loved wild,
of standing beneath the trees
in moss filtered moonlight.
I find trepidation in the hints of what
might lie beneath the shadows on that road.
Perhaps it is my tendency to
over think,
but what if we were to go,
what if we were to cross
the seventh bridge
and reach the end of the road
with the taste of honey
sweet on our tongues?
What if we never find it again,
or some other road
which calls the soul,
or another taste so sweet,
or stars so warm?
What if there was never
anything better,
or, perhaps more,
what if there was?
“being loved tamed and being loved wild” I love this line.
‘What if we never find it again,
or some other road
which calls the soul,
or another taste so sweet,
or stars so warm?’
I love this stanza. Beautiful poem, Mark!
This builds tension beautifully, in my opinion.
lovely!
I really like “being loved tame and being
loved wild”
Nothing, Better.
A fuzzy blanket
and a cup of warmth,
a blank white space
a favorite pen
and all the
time
in
the
world.
My husband likes this 🙂
So do I 😉
simple but effective
the time…yes, that is the hard one to obtain…
I’m looking for my blankie, love it.
Wonderful, the title included.
Nothing’s Better
Nothing is better than
Nothing to do;
Nowhere to go;
No one you have to talk to;
No lists of
Chores
Errands
Appointments.
No homework;
No grading;
No emails;
No phone;
No one dropping by
Just to say hello.
A day to yourself,
Like a glass you can
Fill however you’d like.
Fill it to overflowing or
Smash it empty to the ground;
Who’s to judge?
So when someone asks,
“What’d you do yesterday,”
You can smile and say,
“Nothing,”
And be satisfied.
I’m smiling.
Sounds perfect to me!
Bingo!
love the last stanza …
I’ll raise a glass to this. We need our moments of self strung together sometimes just to get to know the person living in our skin again.
A SLIPPERY SLOPE, MEMORY
At bedtime your son called to ask,
where was that big lake and I was out alone
in the canoe when that huge storm struck?
Decades ago. But he wasn’t there. That
was a different lake on a different portage.
We only told him
about the storm and it became his
memory. Like the fireline
you woke me with past midnight, we had to
put out the last of the flames.
Your years of fighting
wildland conflagrations still wake you
in the dark, and you’re there,
a different mountain. We keep nothing
better than our memory – fire
that burned to the ground a house
next door from my grandmother (long
dead), but when I asked an uncle, he said
that never happened. The uncle’s
dead now too, the fire is mine.
Past midnight, our wood-stove’s down
to embers soon gray as stone.
What pasts we relive, only some of them
our own.
A thoughtful piece on memories, real, borrowed, or imagined.
Indeed.
This is a wonderful, thought-provoking poem, Taylor.
meditative and thoughtful
Catching the Sunset
In those times far simpler
When my years did not yet exceed
The innocence of single digits,
There was no greater pleasure
Than the annual family adventure
To the land of sun, sand and sea.
We’d scamper the entire length
Of a pebble-laden paradise
As those grand cliffs watched over
And left their chalky debris below,
Stopping at sporadic intervals
To investigate each and every rock pool.
Then would come the rite of passage
Into the inviting blue of the sea,
A path most chilling at first,
But soon the water became one
With our tiny, trembling bodies
Beckoning us to explore its mysteries.
And so we’d spend each magical day,
Until the sun began its majestic slumber,
Painting the sky orange and purple
With sodden sand as an unlikely mirror,
There was rarely a sight seen better
In our wide and unassuming eyes.
And yet as I close them now
Supposedly older and wiser
I can still see this precious sunset of childhood.
You paint a very vivid scene.
This puts me there.
lovely memories
Nothing Better
Sunday mornings in that place
were made palatable only
by the smell of homemade raisin bread
the risings clinging to walls, ceilings,
the bakings emanating from the
industrial sized ovens, hovering
at your knees, swirling upwards
around the Hanging pots to reach the air
Vents, almost sifting westward into the dorms.
There was margarine and bacon
so crisped it was black, crumbling
in our fingers, but stuck to the yellow
spread and folded like the best
tortillas, we could imagine home.
One of the best smells on earth is homemade bread baking. I can almost smell it, mmmm.
Utterly transportive, this.
What a wonderfully nostalgic picture you painted, Robert.
ON BLUE MOUNTAIN
Down there,
the village lights
twinkle in obeisance
to starlight that gleams unfiltered
up here.
This is a little gem.
Lovely, William.
I like how your title worked with your poem. In addition I enjoyed how you connected the two geographically, “Down there and Up There” and psychologically.
great contrast!
Prettily done and the juxtaposition of such meaning is enhanced with such careful and spartan word choice.