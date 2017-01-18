Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 380

For today’s prompt, write a nothing better poem. Now, there are at least a couple ways to take this, but probably more. First, the poem could be about a moment that’s so amazing that nothing could ever be better–kind of like a high moment poem. But taking the same prompt, someone could spin it the complete other way as a “nothing will ever be better again” poem.
Here’s my attempt at a Nothing Better poem:
“fried taters”
when i was small i had trouble
following what older folks said
sometimes thinking they meant one thing
when they meant something else instead
both potatoes and tomatoes
transformed to “taters” and “maters”
with some things “whatchamacallits”
grannie would remember later
but cloudy communication
never stopped me from having fun
whether catching fireflies at night
or running barefoot in the sun
there was nothing better to me
and there were no moments greater
than lounging with the older folks
and eating grandma’s fried taters.
Nothing Better
Sunday mornings in that place
were made palatable only
by the smell of homemade raisin bread
the risings clinging to walls, ceilings,
the bakings emanating from the
industrial sized ovens, hovering
at your knees, swirling upwards
around the Hanging pots to reach the air
Vents, almost sifting westward into the dorms.
There was margarine and bacon
so crisped it was black, crumbling
in our fingers, but stuck to the yellow
spread and folded like the best
tortillas, we could imagine home.
What a wonderfully nostalgic picture you painted, Robert.
ON BLUE MOUNTAIN
Down there,
the village lights
twinkle in obeisance
to starlight that gleams unfiltered
up here.