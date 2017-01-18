Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 380

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a nothing better poem. Now, there are at least a couple ways to take this, but probably more. First, the poem could be about a moment that’s so amazing that nothing could ever be better–kind of like a high moment poem. But taking the same prompt, someone could spin it the complete other way as a “nothing will ever be better again” poem.

*****

Recreating_Poetry_Revise_PoemsRe-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Nothing Better poem:

“fried taters”

when i was small i had trouble
following what older folks said
sometimes thinking they meant one thing
when they meant something else instead

both potatoes and tomatoes
transformed to “taters” and “maters”
with some things “whatchamacallits”
grannie would remember later

but cloudy communication
never stopped me from having fun
whether catching fireflies at night
or running barefoot in the sun

there was nothing better to me
and there were no moments greater
than lounging with the older folks
and eating grandma’s fried taters.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves his grandma and her fried taters.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

3 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 380

  1. Anthony94

    Nothing Better

    Sunday mornings in that place
    were made palatable only
    by the smell of homemade raisin bread
    the risings clinging to walls, ceilings,
    the bakings emanating from the
    industrial sized ovens, hovering
    at your knees, swirling upwards
    around the Hanging pots to reach the air
    Vents, almost sifting westward into the dorms.

    There was margarine and bacon
    so crisped it was black, crumbling
    in our fingers, but stuck to the yellow
    spread and folded like the best
    tortillas, we could imagine home.

COMMENT