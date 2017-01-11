Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 379

For today’s prompt, write a dream poem. So many things happen in our dreams–or, at least, my dreams. Of course, if you don’t have dreams, then write a poem about a dream job, dream relationship, dream vacation, or some other dream situation.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Dream poem:
“dream poem”
my psychic told me i was a poet
& when i told my psychologist
he asked me to explain my dream
poem. i had never considered
what my dream poem might be
& told him as much to which
he replied, “how can you write
that which you do not dream?”
& he had a point, i thought,
so i went home & spent all
afternoon trying to figure out
what my dream poem could be:
i thought it should be easy
to write but still give me
a sense of accomplishment
& when i told this to my
poetry support group
they all laughed & said
there’s no accomplishment
without a struggle &
they were right.
so the next day, i saw
my psychic & told him
i had a dream i was
not a poet & then
i asked him to give
my money back.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves to write poems about his dreams.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
- Poetry Submission Tips From Other Poets.
- Why Do Authors Cross Out Name When Signing Book?
- Amorak Huey: Poet Interview.
Robert, your poem earned a classic vaudeville spit take from me. Beautiful!
OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN WAS RIGHT
I don’t dream,
so
no dreams come true.