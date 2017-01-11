Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 379

For today’s prompt, write a dream poem. So many things happen in our dreams–or, at least, my dreams. Of course, if you don’t have dreams, then write a poem about a dream job, dream relationship, dream vacation, or some other dream situation.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Dream poem:

“dream poem”

my psychic told me i was a poet

& when i told my psychologist

he asked me to explain my dream

poem. i had never considered

what my dream poem might be

& told him as much to which

he replied, “how can you write

that which you do not dream?”

& he had a point, i thought,

so i went home & spent all

afternoon trying to figure out

what my dream poem could be:

i thought it should be easy

to write but still give me

a sense of accomplishment

& when i told this to my

poetry support group

they all laughed & said

there’s no accomplishment

without a struggle &

they were right.

so the next day, i saw

my psychic & told him

i had a dream i was

not a poet & then

i asked him to give

my money back.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves to write poems about his dreams.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

