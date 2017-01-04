Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 378

For today’s prompt, write a something new poem. New toys, new car, new house, new relationship, new experiences–if it’s new, write it.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Something New poem:
“i-75 poem”
once or twice a month for more than 8 years now
i’ve driven the round trip from georgia to ohio
along interstate 75 to spend time with my boys
& i’ve seen so many things i think i’ve seen it all
but every time there’s some new quirk that sticks out
a car driving the wrong way on a 2-lane stretch
deer positioned in places i’ve never seen them before
or a woman riding a horse along the shoulder
& even though i continue to see new things
& even though i continue to find little surprises
there’s still that same desire running through me
driving me to get back home to you.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). There are times he thinks he could almost drive Interstate 75 with his eyes closed, not that he hopes to ever actually try.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
A Phantom Prison
Save yourself from the same old
Find release from this prison of routine
That you’ve decided you’re trapped in.
Crush that cursed invisible cage
Which only has power to hold you
As long as you let doubt hide the keys.
Tear free your ever-fretful mind
From the wretched construct of time
That blinds us to far vaster truths.
Allow your narrow eyes to see
A whole other curious dimension
Hiding in things you already knew.
Grant yourself the strength and will
To seek the slightest something new
In the wide world waiting for you.
POLITICS PAST AND FUTURE
Mud makes muck,
so
what else is new?
A New Word
A new word is a woman
you’ve just met,
beautiful and wondrous
until you try to make her fit
snugly into your sentence.
A new word is a restaurant just opened, hoping
your eyes will get used to the light,
they know how to do steak,
their horseradish is homemade,
and they too dislike pickles.
A new word is a song
breaking into the top ten.
Either the girls like it
or the boys, but seldom
both, tapping their fingers.
A new word is a surprise
party thrown by your lover, where
your friends threaten to carouse and debauch
before settling into understandings
and face-to-face interaction.
Hmmmm… words have more power than I thought.