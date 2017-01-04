Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 378

For today’s prompt, write a something new poem. New toys, new car, new house, new relationship, new experiences–if it’s new, write it.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Something New poem:

“i-75 poem”

once or twice a month for more than 8 years now

i’ve driven the round trip from georgia to ohio

along interstate 75 to spend time with my boys

& i’ve seen so many things i think i’ve seen it all

but every time there’s some new quirk that sticks out

a car driving the wrong way on a 2-lane stretch

deer positioned in places i’ve never seen them before

or a woman riding a horse along the shoulder

& even though i continue to see new things

& even though i continue to find little surprises

there’s still that same desire running through me

driving me to get back home to you.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). There are times he thinks he could almost drive Interstate 75 with his eyes closed, not that he hopes to ever actually try.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

