Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 378

For today’s prompt, write a something new poem. New toys, new car, new house, new relationship, new experiences–if it’s new, write it.

Here’s my attempt at a Something New poem:

“i-75 poem”

once or twice a month for more than 8 years now
i’ve driven the round trip from georgia to ohio
along interstate 75 to spend time with my boys
& i’ve seen so many things i think i’ve seen it all

but every time there’s some new quirk that sticks out
a car driving the wrong way on a 2-lane stretch
deer positioned in places i’ve never seen them before
or a woman riding a horse along the shoulder

& even though i continue to see new things
& even though i continue to find little surprises
there’s still that same desire running through me
driving me to get back home to you.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). There are times he thinks he could almost drive Interstate 75 with his eyes closed, not that he hopes to ever actually try.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

  1. headintheclouds87

    A Phantom Prison

    Save yourself from the same old
    Find release from this prison of routine
    That you’ve decided you’re trapped in.

    Crush that cursed invisible cage
    Which only has power to hold you
    As long as you let doubt hide the keys.

    Tear free your ever-fretful mind
    From the wretched construct of time
    That blinds us to far vaster truths.

    Allow your narrow eyes to see
    A whole other curious dimension
    Hiding in things you already knew.

    Grant yourself the strength and will
    To seek the slightest something new
    In the wide world waiting for you.

  3. PowerUnit

    A New Word

    A new word is a woman
    you’ve just met,
    beautiful and wondrous
    until you try to make her fit
    snugly into your sentence.

    A new word is a restaurant just opened, hoping
    your eyes will get used to the light,
    they know how to do steak,
    their horseradish is homemade,
    and they too dislike pickles.

    A new word is a song
    breaking into the top ten.
    Either the girls like it
    or the boys, but seldom
    both, tapping their fingers.

    A new word is a surprise
    party thrown by your lover, where
    your friends threaten to carouse and debauch
    before settling into understandings
    and face-to-face interaction.

