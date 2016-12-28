Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 377

Here it is–the last prompt of 2016.
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “An Unsuitable (blank) for (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new the phrase the title of your poem, and then, write the poem. Possible titles might include: “An Unsuitable Kiss for the New Year,” “An Unsuitable Tie for the Suit,” “An Unsuitable Parent for the Child.”
*****
Here’s my attempt at An Unsuitable Blank for Blank poem:
“an unsuitable sound for the first day of vacation”
the alarm i forgot to turn off the previous night.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
An Unsuitable Name for a Baby
A little innocent
comes into the world.
Peaceful and sweet,
he or she lies there
unaware of the
brewing storm
as parents come up
with names like
Anoush, Atara, Behan,
Cormac, Cosima, Cotton,
Ebo, Ecru, Elspeth,
Fable, Herbert, Isolde,
Jaguar, Keziah, Lo,
Ono, Merrigan, Mucia,
Primus, Uilleam, Waldo,
Wilder, Zeus, or Ziggy,
They might be singing songs
patterned from
A Boy Named Sue.
AN UNSUITABLE ENDING FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Christmastime
is gentleness and pleasantry;
Christmastime
connotes a soothing song and chime
but New Years barks with revelry;
it lacks the subtlety to be
Christmastime.