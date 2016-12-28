Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 377

Here it is–the last prompt of 2016.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “An Unsuitable (blank) for (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new the phrase the title of your poem, and then, write the poem. Possible titles might include: “An Unsuitable Kiss for the New Year,” “An Unsuitable Tie for the Suit,” “An Unsuitable Parent for the Child.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at An Unsuitable Blank for Blank poem:

“an unsuitable sound for the first day of vacation”

the alarm i forgot to turn off the previous night.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And yes, he is actually on vacation today. Yay!

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

