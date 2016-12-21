Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 376

I guess today’s prompt is pretty predictable between today being the winter solstice (in the northern hemisphere) and last week’s best winter poems post.

For today’s prompt, write a winter poem. For folks in the northern hemisphere, this should be easy enough to do. And for poets south of the equator, remember that Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” was composed on a summer morning.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Winter poem:

“winter reflection”

on the longest nights of the year,
we work our best to feel some cheer
manufactured by food or drink,
whether eggnog or frothy beer.

in the city or snowy wood,
we know there’s reason to feel good
& so we try our very best
to feel merry the way we should.

but hark! the city sirens cry
like brilliant stars across the sky
as one by one some fail to feel
any reason to even try.

these nights are lovely, long and dark,
but leave the world both cold and stark,
& we must work to make a spark,
& we must work to make a spark.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And yes, he took liberties with Frost’s poem in the one he just wrote–and it felt good to do so.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

50 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 376

  3. uvr

    Oh, how I long to look
    at an unbroken sheet of white
    and wish for the glow
    of the gentle winter light

    But I can only dream
    of such a lovely sight
    Where I live, the sun
    always shines so bright

    In the sweaty heat, tempers fray
    starting unpleasant fights
    Until the day yields to night
    to give us a temporary respite

  4. angieinspired

    Winter Solstice

    before the unfolding of any words
    could have put you in a different
    light,
    you pressed the shine of day
    beneath my eyelids
    when the world was at its most tilted
    and real
    making me feel i could hold you
    a little while longer
    like a preschooler squeezing momma’s knees

    but your image went down too fast –
    dreary into evening’s woeful partings

  5. Amaria

    “under winter stars”

    under winter stars
    will you hold me in your arms
    until the Spring sun returns?

    I will keep you close
    through the long winter season
    until the Spring flowers bloom

    by Arcadia Maria 12/21/16

  6. Nancy Posey

    Maternity Ward: Full Moon at Winter Solstice
    (for John on his 35th birthday)

    The nurses in Labor and Delivery can tell
    the phases of the moon without a glance
    at the night sky. So when Winter Solstice
    coincides with a full moon, as snow clouds
    roll in, the tidal pull works its magic,
    breaking my bag of waters, sending us
    and dozens others like us, contracting,
    sliding on familiar roads, strangely empty
    at three a.m. toward your eminent birth.

    Oh no, it’s another one, they announce
    as we make our awkward entrance
    at the ER door, turning down the offered
    ride, preferring to stay upright in motion
    as long as possible despite the urgency.

    Never one to hurry, already two weeks
    past your due date, suddenly your push
    your way toward light, red, wrinkled,
    skin peeling from too much time inside
    my watery womb. Shivering against cold,
    I welcome your wet warmth, curled
    on my belly, a familiar stranger at home
    in these arms that wait to greet you.

  7. SarahLeaSales

    Winter’s Dirge

    W atery sunlight filters through cloudy cover
    I cy winds freeze the scleras and nasal cavities
    N ight comes quickly to steal away the day
    T ea and pewter gulf shimmers in the light of pallid moon
    E merald coast ages into the gray of Eastern Europe
    R estless for spring’s thaw and summer’s melt

  8. taylor graham

    TRANSFORMED BY WINTER

    The mountain’s winter-silent
    but for one raven commenting on landscape
    turned black & white, snow-grainy in low light.

    I stood here in summer studying
    my map. County lines change faster than
    landscape and hardly matter on the trail.
    Trails, too, disappear without notice.

    I was a rookie hauling trash
    out of the wilderness; my cronies off
    fighting lightning fires. I had the mountain
    to myself, a devil’s rockpile invisible
    from the scenic highway. Keeping my balance
    perpendicularly, one foothold to the next.

    Today, no mellifluous flow of summer creek
    through aspen meadow, no June
    caterwaul of boulders force-fed by snowmelt
    rushing for river.

    Highway’s a black line between plowed
    berms. No sound of traffic. One raven breaks
    silence with his living “Evermore.”

  9. Walter J Wojtanik

    IMAGINING SANTA CLAUS

    This little charade I’ve played
    for a few years now, shows how
    connected I am to the man.
    I can affect his laugh at every
    gaff and faux pas I can muster.
    I’m used to winter’s bluster
    and know the way snow goes.
    My belly is round and rounder still
    and I am working on my goodwill
    to my fellow (wo)man. The music
    amuses from October until it’s over,
    but I am a rover who will listen
    until I’m good and ready to put
    Christmas away. There is not a day
    where I do not think in terms
    of a yuletide (although I hide it
    well when July rings her knell!)
    The gifts I end up making
    end up taking me a while to get done.
    But one by one, I get them done.
    I’m jolly when the spirit moves me,
    and it behooves me to spread it
    all around. I’ve found it feels good
    to be in this mood. I hope it will linger
    as I raise a finger alongside of my nose,
    and let out a string of hearty Ho, Ho, Hos.
    As far as I know, I’m breaking no laws
    when I imagine that I am Santa Claus!

    © Walter J. Wojtanik – 2016

  10. MMC

    Solstice Anthem

    Light
    Will someday split you open
    Even if your life is a cage. Hafiz

    I pledge allegiance to the light
    and to the darkness
    from which it comes
    to living in the slip-stream
    of abbreviated days and nights
    in the soft belly of known
    pleasures and the nipple-edge
    of unexpected ones.
    I pledge allegiance to the way
    you stand, hammering nails
    in your offhand way, unaware
    that you hammer fire into my
    heart with each blow.
    This Solstice is warm like no
    other. Snow nothing but a distant
    dream, we bathe in the glow
    of those electric icicles you’ve hung,
    our breaths mingling, circling
    the night. These times call for clinging
    together like shingles of that
    roof you caress with rough hands:
    one body, incandescent,
    with heat and light for all.

  11. headintheclouds87

    Thawing of a Winter Heart

    Walking home in dark winter’s night
    I find comfort in the festive glow
    Of those guardian fairy-lights
    That burn a path through the snow.

    It warms a near-frozen heart
    Weathered and cold from a trying year
    And kindles the flame of a new start
    That melts piling worries and fears.

    The seasonal songs and jingles
    Can’t help but force a slight smile,
    As in my feet I feel a sharp tingle
    That I have not known for a while.

    All these lights and lively streets
    Remind me of those simple things
    That keep us hopeful and upbeat
    And ready for whatever warmer months bring.

  12. PressOn

    STOPPING BY THE WINTER WOOD

    In cobalt-blue skies
    a passing jay cries
    and snowflakes on spruces shine;
    the sun casts a glow
    on new snow below
    and begs sweet scents from the pine.

    I love to stand here
    where distance is near
    and feel once again the joy
    that came with the thrall
    of the first snowfall
    when I was but a mere boy.

  13. deringer1

    SEASONS

    In the spring of childhood there are
    such hopeful dreams of life ahead—
    breezes blow through minds as yet
    unspoiled by the cynicism of reality.

    With growth comes knowledge,
    shattering optimism but bringing
    some wisdom as young lives warm
    in the heat of passions awakened.

    Then the fig leaves of youth fall away and are raked
    into responsibilities of job and family and burned
    along with old dreams and lingering regrets,
    the smoke signaling change in the air.

    Inevitable winter arrives, bringing
    grey skies of failing health and the cold of loss.
    As snowflakes melt, so memories fade
    and life becomes only a dream again.

  15. Anthony94

    Predator’s Gift

    In barely there twilight
    shrouded in freezing drizzle

    a sharp-shinned hawk plucks
    its kill, beak twitching feathers

    into air until finally rewarded
    with red meat, warm sustenance

    against these plunging temperatures
    breaking bodies, records

    as swiftly as it seized its prey,
    it lifts off, meal secured by sharp talons

    night closing in black as the single feather
    that floats soundlessly down.

  16. tripoet

    TAN

    Carrying our bibles
    good cheer and some home
    grown poetry,
    we return every year
    (37 years and still going strong)
    to the exact spot
    under an evergreen tree
    to link the short days with
    the longing in our hearts.
    We praise all in nature and
    jumpstart our souls for the
    coming new year. It’s dark.
    The neighbors sleep. The cold
    bites at our intrusion. But our words
    lift us up, and our shivering
    keeps us awake, alert and ready
    to share. We remember our ancestors.
    We commemorate and emulate
    the times when people crossing
    the Santa Fe Trails of our lives
    were as “Tough as Nails”.

  17. PowerUnit

    Trapped

    It’s a problematic proposition, when it’s tickling your chin
    not a question of making it out of the house
    but a question of even bothering to try.

    The closed stores and schools,
    the driveway geysers all set off,
    routines at the mercy of union men.

    The lump in the driveway
    isn’t going anywhere soon, and the beer-powered,
    environmentally friendly snow-blower has a sore back.

COMMENT