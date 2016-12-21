Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 376

I guess today’s prompt is pretty predictable between today being the winter solstice (in the northern hemisphere) and last week’s best winter poems post.
For today’s prompt, write a winter poem. For folks in the northern hemisphere, this should be easy enough to do. And for poets south of the equator, remember that Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” was composed on a summer morning.
Here’s my attempt at a Winter poem:
“winter reflection”
on the longest nights of the year,
we work our best to feel some cheer
manufactured by food or drink,
whether eggnog or frothy beer.
in the city or snowy wood,
we know there’s reason to feel good
& so we try our very best
to feel merry the way we should.
but hark! the city sirens cry
like brilliant stars across the sky
as one by one some fail to feel
any reason to even try.
these nights are lovely, long and dark,
but leave the world both cold and stark,
& we must work to make a spark,
& we must work to make a spark.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And yes, he took liberties with Frost’s poem in the one he just wrote–and it felt good to do so.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Haiku
through the blizzard
my husband drives me slowly
round the bend
The only way to travel
December
Unadorned, branches
of trees are brittle,
skeletons of their
summer selves. A world
of sky peeks through
lit by pale wintry sun.
Hummingbirds circle
their frozen feeder,
clearly annoyed. I raise
the heat.
The hummingbirds caught me off guard. A nice concrete image.
Yes, especially the notion of their annoyance. This has a Pacific Coast sound.
Oh, how I long to look
at an unbroken sheet of white
and wish for the glow
of the gentle winter light
But I can only dream
of such a lovely sight
Where I live, the sun
always shines so bright
In the sweaty heat, tempers fray
starting unpleasant fights
Until the day yields to night
to give us a temporary respite
My feelings too! reflected aptly.
I love this, the near-monorhyme included.
Winter Solstice
before the unfolding of any words
could have put you in a different
light,
you pressed the shine of day
beneath my eyelids
when the world was at its most tilted
and real
making me feel i could hold you
a little while longer
like a preschooler squeezing momma’s knees
but your image went down too fast –
dreary into evening’s woeful partings
‘you pressed the shine of day’ – What a lovely image.
Oh, yes.
“under winter stars”
under winter stars
will you hold me in your arms
until the Spring sun returns?
I will keep you close
through the long winter season
until the Spring flowers bloom
by Arcadia Maria 12/21/16
What a wonderfully quiet piece.
Maternity Ward: Full Moon at Winter Solstice
(for John on his 35th birthday)
The nurses in Labor and Delivery can tell
the phases of the moon without a glance
at the night sky. So when Winter Solstice
coincides with a full moon, as snow clouds
roll in, the tidal pull works its magic,
breaking my bag of waters, sending us
and dozens others like us, contracting,
sliding on familiar roads, strangely empty
at three a.m. toward your eminent birth.
Oh no, it’s another one, they announce
as we make our awkward entrance
at the ER door, turning down the offered
ride, preferring to stay upright in motion
as long as possible despite the urgency.
Never one to hurry, already two weeks
past your due date, suddenly your push
your way toward light, red, wrinkled,
skin peeling from too much time inside
my watery womb. Shivering against cold,
I welcome your wet warmth, curled
on my belly, a familiar stranger at home
in these arms that wait to greet you.
aw…happy birthday to your “baby” John
What a special birthday present!
A beautiful story, wonderfully told.
Winter’s Dirge
W atery sunlight filters through cloudy cover
I cy winds freeze the scleras and nasal cavities
N ight comes quickly to steal away the day
T ea and pewter gulf shimmers in the light of pallid moon
E merald coast ages into the gray of Eastern Europe
R estless for spring’s thaw and summer’s melt
Beautiful! I love, ‘tea and pewter gulf.’
I think this is masterful.
TRANSFORMED BY WINTER
The mountain’s winter-silent
but for one raven commenting on landscape
turned black & white, snow-grainy in low light.
I stood here in summer studying
my map. County lines change faster than
landscape and hardly matter on the trail.
Trails, too, disappear without notice.
I was a rookie hauling trash
out of the wilderness; my cronies off
fighting lightning fires. I had the mountain
to myself, a devil’s rockpile invisible
from the scenic highway. Keeping my balance
perpendicularly, one foothold to the next.
Today, no mellifluous flow of summer creek
through aspen meadow, no June
caterwaul of boulders force-fed by snowmelt
rushing for river.
Highway’s a black line between plowed
berms. No sound of traffic. One raven breaks
silence with his living “Evermore.”
Wonderful poem, Taylor. I love the way you ended it.
For me, this conveyed the feel of an Ansel Adams photograph.
IMAGINING SANTA CLAUS
This little charade I’ve played
for a few years now, shows how
connected I am to the man.
I can affect his laugh at every
gaff and faux pas I can muster.
I’m used to winter’s bluster
and know the way snow goes.
My belly is round and rounder still
and I am working on my goodwill
to my fellow (wo)man. The music
amuses from October until it’s over,
but I am a rover who will listen
until I’m good and ready to put
Christmas away. There is not a day
where I do not think in terms
of a yuletide (although I hide it
well when July rings her knell!)
The gifts I end up making
end up taking me a while to get done.
But one by one, I get them done.
I’m jolly when the spirit moves me,
and it behooves me to spread it
all around. I’ve found it feels good
to be in this mood. I hope it will linger
as I raise a finger alongside of my nose,
and let out a string of hearty Ho, Ho, Hos.
As far as I know, I’m breaking no laws
when I imagine that I am Santa Claus!
© Walter J. Wojtanik – 2016
No laws broken. We all believe in you!
Indeed so.
Solstice Anthem
Light
Will someday split you open
Even if your life is a cage. Hafiz
I pledge allegiance to the light
and to the darkness
from which it comes
to living in the slip-stream
of abbreviated days and nights
in the soft belly of known
pleasures and the nipple-edge
of unexpected ones.
I pledge allegiance to the way
you stand, hammering nails
in your offhand way, unaware
that you hammer fire into my
heart with each blow.
This Solstice is warm like no
other. Snow nothing but a distant
dream, we bathe in the glow
of those electric icicles you’ve hung,
our breaths mingling, circling
the night. These times call for clinging
together like shingles of that
roof you caress with rough hands:
one body, incandescent,
with heat and light for all.
Unique use of the prompt. Beautiful.
Superb!
Thawing of a Winter Heart
Walking home in dark winter’s night
I find comfort in the festive glow
Of those guardian fairy-lights
That burn a path through the snow.
It warms a near-frozen heart
Weathered and cold from a trying year
And kindles the flame of a new start
That melts piling worries and fears.
The seasonal songs and jingles
Can’t help but force a slight smile,
As in my feet I feel a sharp tingle
That I have not known for a while.
All these lights and lively streets
Remind me of those simple things
That keep us hopeful and upbeat
And ready for whatever warmer months bring.
I found myself singing this. So enjoyable.
STOPPING BY THE WINTER WOOD
In cobalt-blue skies
a passing jay cries
and snowflakes on spruces shine;
the sun casts a glow
on new snow below
and begs sweet scents from the pine.
I love to stand here
where distance is near
and feel once again the joy
that came with the thrall
of the first snowfall
when I was but a mere boy.
Where distance is near. A fabulous, paradoxical line. I love how the rhyming scheme builds suspense.
I was impressed by how smoothly your words fit into a prescribed form. I could see hints of a 20 year old Robert Frost. Nice work.
I can hear this being sung, William. Wonderful, smooth flow of words.
SEASONS
In the spring of childhood there are
such hopeful dreams of life ahead—
breezes blow through minds as yet
unspoiled by the cynicism of reality.
With growth comes knowledge,
shattering optimism but bringing
some wisdom as young lives warm
in the heat of passions awakened.
Then the fig leaves of youth fall away and are raked
into responsibilities of job and family and burned
along with old dreams and lingering regrets,
the smoke signaling change in the air.
Inevitable winter arrives, bringing
grey skies of failing health and the cold of loss.
As snowflakes melt, so memories fade
and life becomes only a dream again.
Lovely, just lovely.
This feels like a dream. Love it!
A Day’s Drive
“Shoveling sunshine,”
some say in Phoenix.
Eight-hour drive
to southwest Colorado.
From summer-like weather
to 32 degrees, ice,
the world painted white.
Shoveling snow.
Grinning broadly here
Predator’s Gift
In barely there twilight
shrouded in freezing drizzle
a sharp-shinned hawk plucks
its kill, beak twitching feathers
into air until finally rewarded
with red meat, warm sustenance
against these plunging temperatures
breaking bodies, records
as swiftly as it seized its prey,
it lifts off, meal secured by sharp talons
night closing in black as the single feather
that floats soundlessly down.
Beautiful imagery!
Well said, Anthony!
TAN
Carrying our bibles
good cheer and some home
grown poetry,
we return every year
(37 years and still going strong)
to the exact spot
under an evergreen tree
to link the short days with
the longing in our hearts.
We praise all in nature and
jumpstart our souls for the
coming new year. It’s dark.
The neighbors sleep. The cold
bites at our intrusion. But our words
lift us up, and our shivering
keeps us awake, alert and ready
to share. We remember our ancestors.
We commemorate and emulate
the times when people crossing
the Santa Fe Trails of our lives
were as “Tough as Nails”.
I admire this very much, especially ” link the short days with / the longing in our hearts”
Trapped
It’s a problematic proposition, when it’s tickling your chin
not a question of making it out of the house
but a question of even bothering to try.
The closed stores and schools,
the driveway geysers all set off,
routines at the mercy of union men.
The lump in the driveway
isn’t going anywhere soon, and the beer-powered,
environmentally friendly snow-blower has a sore back.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/power_unit/3303610976/in/photolist-62VSrW-62RC2e-62Jioy-62E1mZ-62Jgto-621raC-61UpAj-61Utod-622UUW-61Rtrg-61WUET-62dxpa-61uvRP-61yKD7-5XZPuA-5Y3yAG-5Yc9hr-5YpBZf-5YfwsY-5Y7qXW-5XzB4Y-5XvkSn-5XvkFr-5XvnN8-5XzDqd-5XxtEg-5XzoKr-5XzC1L-5XaZAe-5VdDC7-5V9jTT-5V9qjD-5V9nPa-5VdHz7-5UarsV-5R2LZ8-5R2FMH-5R2igg-5L471U-5Kqnix-5KuBrE-5Kqn3F-5AYG2W-5KuDNA-5KuBeh-5KuDah-5KuDTm-5KuCs7-5KuFv5-5KqqYD
I love this, picture and all. The lump in the driveway, it seems to me, accompanies the tongue in the cheek.
The climate hones your sense of humour.
Good one!