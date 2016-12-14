Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 375

For today’s prompt, write a reflection poem. This poem could be about a physical reflection (or lack of reflection if you’re talking vampires). But poems that deal with reflections as thoughts work too. In fact, any creative interpretation of reflection or reflective surfaces will be accepted.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Reflection poem:

“Reflection on Reflections”

sometimes i neglect to reflect

on the good times that i have had

just as i neglect to reflect

on the bad times that i have had

& though some times have been real bad

& though some times have been real sad

i have had moments that weren’t bad

& other moments that weren’t sad

which is why it’s good to reflect

on times that were nearly perfect

& on times that were imperfect

because i find when i reflect

there’s less chance for me to neglect

the good & bad times i have had.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). And no, he’s not sure about the poem he just wrote, but it was still fun to write.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: