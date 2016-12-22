WD Poetic Form Challenge: Trimeric Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the trimeric. There were a lot of great trimerics, but only 10 can make the Top 10 list (which is why we call it a top 10 list) and just one can win.
Here is the winner (actually a rare back-to-back challenge winner):
Flow, by Jane Shlensky
When you get to Sunders Crossing,
take a right to find the mill
down that slice of the New River
where the rocks jut, big and still.
Take a right to find the mill
that’s weathered gray as winter skies,
but the wheel still turns at flood time
down that slice of the New River,
where the current pulls things under
and tired froth floats near the shore
where the rocks jut, big and still,
like the shoulders of a mourning man
hunched and weeping, waiting for you.
*****
*****
Congratulations again, Jane! I enjoyed the subtle sonic play, as well as the mystery surrounding the closing image.
Here’s a complete look at my Top 10 list:
- Flow, by Jane Shlensky
- Transitions, by Cindy Tebo
- The Peaceful Place, by Rosemary Nissen-Wade
- November in the Rain, by William Preston
- Derelict Mine Above the Cemetery, by Taylor Graham
- Danse Macabre, by Amy Baskin
- Salvation, by Andrea Thornton
- The Attic, by Tracy Davidson
- One Bird, by Julie Germain
- Reminders, by Rosemary Nissen-Wade
Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a trimeric!
*****
*****
Congrats indeed! Well done, Jane. And best to all the rest.
Congratulations to Jane Shlensky and all who made the top ten list!
– Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming