WD Poetic Form Challenge: Trimeric Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the trimeric. There were a lot of great trimerics, but only 10 can make the Top 10 list (which is why we call it a top 10 list) and just one can win.

Here is the winner (actually a rare back-to-back challenge winner):

Flow, by Jane Shlensky

When you get to Sunders Crossing,

take a right to find the mill

down that slice of the New River

where the rocks jut, big and still.

Take a right to find the mill

that’s weathered gray as winter skies,

but the wheel still turns at flood time

down that slice of the New River,

where the current pulls things under

and tired froth floats near the shore

where the rocks jut, big and still,

like the shoulders of a mourning man

hunched and weeping, waiting for you.

*****

Congratulations again, Jane! I enjoyed the subtle sonic play, as well as the mystery surrounding the closing image.

Here’s a complete look at my Top 10 list:

Flow, by Jane Shlensky Transitions, by Cindy Tebo The Peaceful Place, by Rosemary Nissen-Wade November in the Rain, by William Preston Derelict Mine Above the Cemetery, by Taylor Graham Danse Macabre, by Amy Baskin Salvation, by Andrea Thornton The Attic, by Tracy Davidson One Bird, by Julie Germain Reminders, by Rosemary Nissen-Wade

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a trimeric!

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community, which means he maintains this blog, edits a couple Market Books (Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market), writes a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine, leads online education, speaks around the country on publishing and poetry, and a lot of other fun writing-related stuff.

He loves learning new (to him) poetic forms and trying out new poetic challenges. He is also the author of Solving the World’s Problems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

