WD Poetic Form Challenge: Seguidilla Winner

Not sure if I’ll open up another poetic form challenge during the month of November, but here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the seguidilla along with a Top 10 list. (If I don’t get a new one started in November, look for a new one in the beginning of December.)

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning seguidilla:

Longest Night, by Tracy Davidson

With each laboured breath she takes

I try not to weep,

determined to make my smile

the last thing she’ll see.

Outside, an owl hoots

in hunger, as the darkness

swallows up the moon.

*****

*****

Congratulations, Tracy! I appreciate the risk that the winning poem takes in confronting a subject that could’ve collapsed under the pressure of sentimentality and then twisting it through that image of the owl’s hunger “as the darkness / swallows up the moon.”

Here’s my Top 10 list:

Longest Night, by Tracy Davidson Gazpacho on the Patio, by Christy A. Weber Once & When, by Sharon Louise Howard As Summer Fades, by Lisa L Stead A Photo Speaks, by Nurit Israeli The Dog, by Constance Barr Corbett Metro de Madrid, by Joslyn Chase Hidden Exposure, by Sari Grandstaff Obrigada, by Cam Yee Instructions, by Serene Vannoy

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a seguidilla!

*****

