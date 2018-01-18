WD Poetic Form Challenge: Roundelay Winner

Another WD Poetic Form Challenge is just around the corner. But in the meantime, here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the roundelay. Once again, I’ve also selected 5 finalists.

Here is the winning roundelay:

Category 5, by Bruce Niedt

The weather radar shows its core,

a cold, dead eye amidst a brew

of wind and storms and rains that pour,

a buzzsaw set to tear and chew.

Some day it will blow in your door.

The red wheel spins, it spins for you.

The wind, the storms, the rains that pour,

the buzzsaw set to tear and chew–

this maelstrom’s one you can’t ignore;

this time you may not ride it through.

Some day it will blow in your door.

The red wheel spins, it spins for you.

This maelstrom’s one you can’t ignore,

this time you may not ride it through.

You watch the boat torn off its moor,

your roof ripped out, your house askew.

Today it has blown in your door.

The red wheel spins, it spins for you.

You watch the boat torn off its moor,

your roof ripped out, your house askew.

But then the winds are calm once more;

the rains let up, the sky turns blue.

Today it has blown in your door,

but that red wheel’s not taken you.

*****

*****

Congratulations, Bruce! The churning nature of a hurricane was the perfect subject for a poem loaded with refrains.

Here’s my Top 5 list:

Category 5, by Bruce Niedt Earth, by Tracy Davidson Let the River Flow, by Eileen Sateriale The Cruelest Month, by Taylor Graham A Glass of Roundelay, by Sari Grandstaff

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 5! And to everyone who wrote roundelays!

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community, which means he maintains this blog, edits a couple Market Books (Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market), writes a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine, leads online education, speaks around the country on publishing and poetry, and a lot of other fun writing-related stuff.

He loves learning new (to him) poetic forms and trying out new poetic challenges. He is also the author of Solving the World’s Problems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

