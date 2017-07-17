WD Poetic Form Challenge: Rimas Dissolutas Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for rimas dissolutas. There were a lot of fun poems, but only 10 can be finalists and just one can win.
Here is the winning poem:
About Love, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
There are days when love is sweaty,
when even a thin camisole
is too much to wear and wet-clings
to a body bothered by heat.
On other days love is flighty,
giddy and shimmying up poles,
or jumping, like dolphins, through rings,
or break-dancing to some wild beat.
The best is when love is mighty:
when it can weather and make holes
in hardened isms, eroding
veneers that cover those clayed feet.
The poet said, “Love is blind…” Thing
is it’s bright, red as a cut beet.
*****
*****
Congratulations, Lelawattee! I enjoyed the sweaty, flighty, and mighty versions of love and the bonus envoi at the end.
Here’s a complete look at my Top 10 list:
- About Love, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
- Supermoon, by Taylor Graham
- Out on the Performance Floor, by JR Simmang
- The Maestro, by Heather Paquette
- Amorphophallus Titanum, by RJ Clarken
- I Am Made Of, by Kelli Simpson
- Awake in Rain, by Cate Morin
- I Have Woken Up, by Rosemary Nissen-Wade
- Victims, by Bruce Niedt
- Road Map, by Nancy Posey
Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote rimas dissolutas!
*****
*****
Congratulations to all the winners. There were many good poems.
Wow, thank you, Robert, for selecting my poem and for liking everything about love!. I am so thrilled to be among these fine poets. Thank you Taylor, Rosemary, Marie Elena, William, Digisang and Jane for all your kind words of congratulations. I do appreciate all of you and your work and I feel blessed to be here with you. Congratulations to the top tenners.
Congratulations to all, everyone who tried the form. Lelawattee, I especially love the “bright, red as a cut beet.”
Thank you, Robert. I very much enjoyed the Rimas Dissolutas challenge and thought everyone wrote very well for it. I’m thrilled to be in the top 10. Warm congratulations to all the others, and particularly to Lelawattee for the wonderful winning poem.
Lelawattee, your piece is an excellent example of “show, don’t tell.” A winner, for sure. Congratulations! And congratulations to the top tenners! Looking up this intriguing form …
Wonderful piece, Lelawattee; I was smiling throughout. Congratulations also to everybody else on the list and to all who attempted this form.
It was interesting and strange Thanks for nice site
Such good poems here, friends. Congrats, Lelawattee, and all you top tenners.