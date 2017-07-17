WD Poetic Form Challenge: Rimas Dissolutas Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for rimas dissolutas. There were a lot of fun poems, but only 10 can be finalists and just one can win.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning poem:

About Love, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming

There are days when love is sweaty,

when even a thin camisole

is too much to wear and wet-clings

to a body bothered by heat.

On other days love is flighty,

giddy and shimmying up poles,

or jumping, like dolphins, through rings,

or break-dancing to some wild beat.

The best is when love is mighty:

when it can weather and make holes

in hardened isms, eroding

veneers that cover those clayed feet.

The poet said, “Love is blind…” Thing

is it’s bright, red as a cut beet.

*****

*****

Congratulations, Lelawattee! I enjoyed the sweaty, flighty, and mighty versions of love and the bonus envoi at the end.

Here’s a complete look at my Top 10 list:

About Love, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming Supermoon, by Taylor Graham Out on the Performance Floor, by JR Simmang The Maestro, by Heather Paquette Amorphophallus Titanum, by RJ Clarken I Am Made Of, by Kelli Simpson Awake in Rain, by Cate Morin I Have Woken Up, by Rosemary Nissen-Wade Victims, by Bruce Niedt Road Map, by Nancy Posey

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote rimas dissolutas!

*****

*****

