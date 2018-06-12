WD Poetic Form Challenge: Rhupunt Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the rhupunt. And yes, I also selected a Top 10 list.
Here is the winning rhupunt:
Non-Domestic Goddess, by Tracy Davidson
I want to make
our wedding cake
but I can’t bake
to save my life.
My kitchen skills
are full of spills,
plus broken grills
and burns are rife.
My food from hell
makes stomachs swell,
emits a smell
from here to Fife.
To stop more squeals
it’s ready meals
and fast food deals
for this house-wife.
*****
Build an Audience for Your Poetry!
Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.
Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!
*****
Congratulations, Tracy! The rhythm of the rhymes are excellent, and it’s a ton of fun.
Here’s my Top 10 list:
- Non-Domestic Goddess, by Tracy Davidson
- Distraction, by Jane Shlensky
- sleeping ugly, by Jacqueline Hallenbeck
- And I chose you, by Margo Suzanne LeBlanc
- Mouse Murder, by Taylor Graham
- Love’s Passage, by Lisa L Stead
- The End of Childhood Days, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
- The Old Tycoon Remembers, by Will Preston
- The Phonophobic’s Fourth, by Bruce Niedt
- Almost Dinner, by Heather Paquette
Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a rhupunt!
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community, which means he maintains this blog, edits a couple Market Books (Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market), writes a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine, leads online education, speaks around the country on publishing and poetry, and a lot of other fun writing-related stuff.
He loves learning new (to him) poetic forms and trying out new poetic challenges. He is also the author of Solving the World’s Problems.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Tracy, I remembered this fun poem. Perfect! Congrats to you and all the top tenners–and what a group that is. Thanks, Robert, for another poetic form and the time to judge it.
I enjoyed this again, Tracy, as I did the first time I saw it. Congratulations to you and to everybody else on the top-ten list.
It is such a fun poem! Congratulations, Tracy, and the top 10!