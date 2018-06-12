WD Poetic Form Challenge: Rhupunt Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the rhupunt. And yes, I also selected a Top 10 list.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning rhupunt:

Non-Domestic Goddess, by Tracy Davidson

I want to make

our wedding cake

but I can’t bake

to save my life.

My kitchen skills

are full of spills,

plus broken grills

and burns are rife.

My food from hell

makes stomachs swell,

emits a smell

from here to Fife.

To stop more squeals

it’s ready meals

and fast food deals

for this house-wife.

*****

*****

Congratulations, Tracy! The rhythm of the rhymes are excellent, and it’s a ton of fun.

Here’s my Top 10 list:

Non-Domestic Goddess, by Tracy Davidson Distraction, by Jane Shlensky sleeping ugly, by Jacqueline Hallenbeck And I chose you, by Margo Suzanne LeBlanc Mouse Murder, by Taylor Graham Love’s Passage, by Lisa L Stead The End of Childhood Days, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming The Old Tycoon Remembers, by Will Preston The Phonophobic’s Fourth, by Bruce Niedt Almost Dinner, by Heather Paquette

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a rhupunt!

*****

*****

