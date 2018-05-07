WD Poetic Form Challenge: Ottava Rima Winner

Another WD Poetic Form Challenge is just around the corner. But in the meantime, here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the ottava rima. And since there were so many excellent poems, I also selected a Top 10 list.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning ottava rima:

Returning, by William Preston

A piece of me is always turning there,

to my old home, the place where I was born;

I’m drawn to something glowing in the air,

the same way sunshine beckons growing corn.

I feel it in each city, town, or square

where strangers make me feel a bit forlorn:

some similarity of street or face

that takes me back to where I knew my place.

I haven’t seen the house for many years

and all the neighbors now have passed away;

it seems to be a recipe for tears:

the sentiments that limn a bygone day.

But when you smile, you banish all arrears

and fears, and hold the strangeness far at bay,

and bid me learn, no matter where I roam,

that folks are folks, and they will point me home.

Congratulations, William! The musicality of the poem, as well as the sentimental nostalgia, really sang to me.

Here’s my Top 10 list:

Returning, by William Preston Time Off, by Rosemary Nissen-Wade Country Music, by Jane Shlensky The Hawk, by Maria Grace The Wedding Guest, by Tracy Davidson Do We Still Pretend the Stars Are Holes?, by JR Simmang Keeping the Seasons, by Taylor Graham Iris, by RJ Clarken Innocent Ignorance, by Tati-Williams Sometimes the Truth Hurts, by Connie Peters

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote ottava rima!

