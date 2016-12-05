WD Poetic Form Challenge: Landay

A new month means a new WD Poetic Form Challenge–this time for the landay!
Find the rules for writing landays here. It’s an interesting form that can be as concise as a couplet or expand for several stanzas.
So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)
Here’s how the challenge works:
- Challenge is free. No entry fee.
- The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
- Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on December 31, 2016.
- Poets can enter as many landays as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
- All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an e-mail at robert.brewer@fwcommunity.com. Or just write a new landay. They’re fun to write; I promise.
- I will only consider landays shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
- Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an e-mail at the address above.
- Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
- Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!
*****
*****
Chameleon
Where there are no mountains or rivers
where the long-tailed anole turns from bright green to brown
There flows the neap tide pulled by the moon
there flow our passions that chameleon us in shade
– Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
Georgia Meets Frida
Braids intertwine in the courtyard hot
sleeping dog twitches dreaming of hard-as-rock dry bone
Desert antlers vine like lush jungle
tendrils wrapping around a woman lying in death
Blush of pink in blue music series
the evening star Venus winks above sunset golden
Spines untangle into two ladders
mothers climbing up to the moon over Pedernal
Two feminist artists paint their lives
open doors green and black for their daughters to pass through
– Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
What the Mother Knew
the little girl skips over the cracks
of the sidewalk—inside her shoes her tiny toes twitch
the watchful mother follows the girl’s
illusion of dance beneath the naked bitternut
stomping the yellow leaves that crackle
like laughter, the girl and the watchful mother laugh back
a gust of time blows all away, lifts
the girl beyond the grasp of limbs meant to hold her down
she flies, she shouts with joy, and she mocks
her mother’s panicked scream, and chooses the way of wind
the girl enjoys the games and the views
as the worried mother knew and dreaded all along
the airborne girl stands tall against sky
where she knocks and kicks pink puffs of clouds into the sun
the sun flares red and the clouds explode
with splotches of blues and black, staining the dimming sky
the sun attacks the girl with thunder,
fists of light that smack the girl back down to the earthbound
–Sharon Louise Howard
WISP by Ken Bentz
Chimney smoke gently kisses the air
with hickory-flavored memories. Yesterday’s tears.
MISSION
To be or not to be is the quest;
the catch is to find what is to be, before I rest.
— William Preston
WRITING TO MYSELF by Ken Bentz
Self: You have a lot of work to do.
Before you change the world, you must change your underwear.
People watch more when you’re nicely dressed.
It’s not what you say but how you look when you say it.
BIG smiles here!
A LITTLE WISDOM CAN LAST A LONG, LONG TIME
When lovers say love lasts forever,
it’s good to remember that one never says ever.
— William Preston
Aleppo
A child tweets from a true hell on earth,
pleads for the world to listen, to send help, to save them.
A city lies in crumbled ruins,
survivors unable to escape the bombardment.
I don’t know how the world ignores such
suffering, such slaughter, just because it’s far away.
The child’s tweets fall silent, people say
they pray for her, but she needed so much more than that.
Amen
Wasting
my heart breaks to see her fade away
those stick-like arms, that sallow skin, and yet still she smiles
Heading South
in the split second before his death
he met the devil and the devil bowed before him
Crushed
all my hopes and dreams crushed underfoot
how a handful of words can hurt even more than blows
Winter descends upon us again
while the homeless are freezing and the hungry abstain
eating too much they never suffer
the hard pains in your belly do not make you tougher
Our stove is full of meatballs and rice
if everyone shared this world would be a better place
STAR GAZER SONG
A string of stars. That constellation
looks like a skeleton, you said, in a dark closet.
I thought of burning rites for the dead,
and ash covering the landscape with a breathless cloud.
Nights of myth and music, the last tribe
has passed its history down generations in one voice.
Elderberry flute and rattles made
of deer-hoof, and the hunting bow plucked for its mourning.
The mule-deer buck I watched this morning
moving up the swale is grazing now among the stars.
LANDAY FOR A SCRAP OF LAND
There will be a parkway through this field,
magical transformation from green to gray and black.
Through Queen Anne’s lace and coyotebush
I’ve walked rabbit trails meandering by whim and grace.
There will be traffic signals and lanes
to move more expeditiously, looking straight ahead.
I find new signs posted and a fence
to keep people away from what they call a wasteland.
This is progress, development loved
by those who don’t love blooming weeds and rabbit secrets.
MIRANDA IN BURKA
This house, our island in an unknown
sea that tides against a father’s walls and foundations.
How did we come here, this brave new world
on the other side of veils and headscarves, barred windows?
I spend my days in my father’s books,
the volumes he brought from our old, unreachable lives.
Through my window come street voices,
car horns and barking dogs, someone quietly chanting.
I hear the call of the muezzin
so mournful at dawn and nightfall I can’t understand.
ALICE-DOOR
She walked past sleep into a new world,
the edge of forest filtered by nightly spiderwebs.
The old way evolved, involved, revolved
and unexpectedly ended in a cul-de-sac.
Thickets – no, here’s a narrow way, thin
as a straw, a cannula disappearing in dark,
and then a chamber of clear sunlight
out of shadow, a space where she might freely breathe.
If she should wake, she knows she’ll never
find this place again, no street signs – this forever green.
FIRE IN A CROWDED THEATER by Ken Bentz
If you whisper it, is it safer?
And what if only one person hears the word and bolts?
What defines a room as too crowded?
The number of people? The variety of thoughts?
And what size fire warrants a scream?
Is a wisp of smoke enough to exercise your right?
An Imperfect Coupl(et)ing
I think I’ll abandon the landay.
Harsh and witty not my forté, it quite forsakes me!
The Poet Rejects Pop Psychology
I’ve stopped reading psychology books.
What I mistook for love was only a glucose rush.
I searched for love in your inflections
when I should have started intently into your grey eyes.
The cavemen knew more about love,
that timeless tango between hunters and gatherers.
I lay aside Freud, Jung, Kahneman.
I turn my thoughts to Neruda, Browning, Tretheway.
I’ll let love remain a mystery,
an enigma never to be solved, a knot that holds.
Deceiving Scenes
I look out my front window, and world
seems the same. Children play in new snowfall, dressed in full
blown gear, laughing, throwing hard-packed snow
balls. I think how lucky they are to be free of cares.
No knowledge of cruelty by human
to human, world spinning like a crazy top–nonstop.
They are our future adults, but how
will damage that’s been done affect them, can they fix it?
When you say you’d love to be a child
again, think of discovering apathy anew.
“Episode IV: Our Phantom Menace”
One day you misplace terra firma,
a couple of marbles, and more than one banana.
Irrational as any dogma,
your reception pulls static from a bent antenna.
Not making sense stains you with stigma—
but its own base cries mean “squawk” to the seaman’s myna.
Shouldn’t we detour melodrama
in our heaven-fallen lives of honey and manna?
You’d worried that becoming mama
might become too much in a plausible mañana.
If mama’s in a coma comma
then waking and walking are zombie phenomena.
Rename Taco Tuesday to Trauma
Everyday. I’ll thaw the cryogenic lasagna
fearing your return to charisma—
that you’ll bake every cake, a cackling hyena.
Ten doctors cost a pretty drachma.
In ten waiting rooms, the Jewish man prays Hosanna.
The headshrinker with her diploma—
like us—would rather be balling in Barcelona.
The blessing of a melanoma:
You wake from surgery and don’t miss the lacuna.
How did we trip into this drama?
Our grace slipped like an anorexic ballerina.
The mind—such a fickle enigma,
its stability mercurial as a tuna.
—Daniel Ari
SHAME
She is ashamed she pursued him so.
His reticence in intimate times should have warned her.
Her china broke as it hit the wall.
She felt better for releasing her anger this way.
He would think she was crazy for this.
She would tell him, better the dishes than your big head.
He came home and then called for the police.
They came and she showed them the nude
pictures she had found.
The cops led her out and said to him,
“Sir, you might not want to live here now.”
The Enemy
another day, another battle
she nurses her war wounds while he begs for forgiveness
she’ll wave the white flag of surrender
again tonight, but he won’t stop until exhausted
they dance the same dance, night after night,
as his darkness descends and sobriety deserts
Dawn
for a moment I forget my grief
then I feel empty space beside me and remember
THE DANCE OF SWORDS: A RESPONSE TO NURIT ISRAELI by Ken Bentz
Your words are hollow. I should have known
that trust is bigger than what you say. I think we’re lost.
Your words cut when pain wasn’t needed.
Their sharp edges tore into hope and left me scarred.
Your words sounded right. I learned your heart
didn’t match. Your kindness was a myth. I gave too much.
Your words were tainted with a sweetness
that I misunderstood as truth. I feel alone.
I hope my words don’t hurt you. You see,
I’m larger than nouns and verbs. My tongue aches with its lies.
How my words screamed love! I dreamed too hard.
I sought in you to find myself, but you’re not me.
My words are my paint that fills the world.
They unveil hidden colors. They don’t know how to fight.
THE DANCE OF WORDS
Release your words, my love. Let your voice
fill me as morning mist fills blossoms on summer days.
Hear me, my dear. Let your ears be nets:
capture my words, hold them close, feel their pulse, Keep them safe.
Start now. Let our words make love not war.
Let them dance, not bite nor fight. Let them find their echoes.
Let us please pledge to sounds of kindness.
In dark times, let our words be beacons. Let them shed light.
~ Nurit Israeli
DEEP REGRET by Ken Bentz
The tightrope walker twitches, trembles.
The restroom, a phantom that clouds his wavering thoughts.
I’ve written, and posted them separately, but I like the way they work together:
December Landays
“It (a landay) must take on one of five subjects: meena, love; jang, war; watan, homeland; biltoon, separation; and, finally, gham, which means despair or grief.” — Eliza Griswold.
Do not play games with love — you won’t win:
Love is a cheat with a marked card always up its sleeve.
The era of mercy is delayed.
The mankind fails to learn, and the bell still tolls, tolls, tolls…
Across the ocean there stands a tree
that prays for me — a leaf torn off its branch is my soul.
For what is space if we can face time,
and talk, and smile, and laugh, and lean in, and touch the screen?
There is a different kind of blue:
deeper, and broken — a shard of the yesterday skies.
©Sasha A. Palmer 2016
Do not play games with love — you won’t win:
Love is a cheat with a marked card always up its sleeve.
For what is space if we can face time,
and talk, and smile, and laugh, and lean in, and touch the screen?
WHAT YOU NEED TO HEAR by Ken Bentz
You need a granite spine, buttercup!
Buck up, daisy! The steel moon rebel’s got no one’s back.
Drink ’til your drunk on your own highness.
Ain’t no one crying when your dreams shatter on the wall.
Leadership is Sacrifice
I do so hate war. All that it is.
A man, a woman deserves death. Men, women do not.
Others I send to answer our sins.
Why? What gives me the right to waste nature’s divine gift?
You ask, who am I? A general?
A politician? A god? Does it even matter?
I am the one who steals. A mere thief.
I steal, I spend, I squander. And I do so loathe it.
Is it absolutely obligatory to be teliing harsh truths with wit? I wrote the following back in September. It follows the form of the landay but perhaps not the requisite mood, being neither harsh nor witty. However I submit it just in case.
Returning Light
Spring Equinox this year is rainy,
the ground outside muddy, and the sky invisible.
But the energy will overlap
for some days after this date. We can still celebrate.
And we plan to! We, the Goddesses
of Shining Light, will gather to dance and share that light.
At the time when light returns to us,
we shall draw it into our hearts and then shine it far.
We gather together to return
to what we are, to who we are, again and again.
We turn to the light, return to light,
turn on the light. We carry the light in our souls.
Hot cold dry white pain of loss has come
Like a swooping bird of omen casting shadows here
Light slips and falls into pools of black
Time circles the drain pulling me closer to the end
Death I feel your sting’s sharp smarting pain
Barren branches rattle with the cold and leave me bare
J. E. Richardson
Choices
The next war: USA and China,
writes journalist Pilger, shared by a friend on facebook.
That Pilger! Always so confronting.
I put the article aside, make myself some toast
turn on the TV, not for the news
(who wants to watch angst and horror?) but Cirque du Soleil.
I was meaning to allude ironically to 'bread and circuses' – but from comments at my blog no-one got it. People thought I was really recommending we ignore the news in favour of watching Cirque du Soleil – which I admit I do love and admire; perhaps it was a poor choice to use in this poem. I might have to do a rewrite at some point, to try and make it clearer.
Cost of Scarves at the Shelter
Her hands reach out, fingering soft yarn
almost muting her whispered What do I have to do?
Art District
In the cold rain two bald eagles hunch
on a dead tree limb where highway cuts through bottomland
Facing east, feathers fluffed, twice their size;
white mantle capes concealing intent, talons hidden
Power plant’s coal plume also absorbed
by churning gray clouds rolling across shaved brown bean fields
Master works in sepia, charcoal
hung in the open gallery of the universe.
by: Karen Wilson
Hatred and anger keeps her in line
Why he got married—to cause her misery we find
Harsh Farewell
you died in the autumn of my life
leaving my heart forever in the grasp of winter
© Candace Kubinec
