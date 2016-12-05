WD Poetic Form Challenge: Landay

A new month means a new WD Poetic Form Challenge–this time for the landay!

Find the rules for writing landays here. It’s an interesting form that can be as concise as a couplet or expand for several stanzas.

So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)

Here’s how the challenge works:

  • Challenge is free. No entry fee.
  • The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
  • Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on December 31, 2016.
  • Poets can enter as many landays as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
  • All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an e-mail at robert.brewer@fwcommunity.com. Or just write a new landay. They’re fun to write; I promise.
  • I will only consider landays shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
  • Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an e-mail at the address above.
  • Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
  • Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!

*****

The 2017 Poet's Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community, which means he maintains this blog, edits a couple Market Books (Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market), writes a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine, leads online education, speaks around the country on publishing and poetry, and a lot of other fun writing-related stuff. He’s also the author of the poetry collection Solving the World’s Problems.

69 thoughts on “WD Poetic Form Challenge: Landay

  1. Asha1000

    Chameleon

    Where there are no mountains or rivers
    where the long-tailed anole turns from bright green to brown

    There flows the neap tide pulled by the moon
    there flow our passions that chameleon us in shade

    – Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming

  2. Asha1000

    Georgia Meets Frida

    Braids intertwine in the courtyard hot
    sleeping dog twitches dreaming of hard-as-rock dry bone

    Desert antlers vine like lush jungle
    tendrils wrapping around a woman lying in death

    Blush of pink in blue music series
    the evening star Venus winks above sunset golden

    Spines untangle into two ladders
    mothers climbing up to the moon over Pedernal

    Two feminist artists paint their lives
    open doors green and black for their daughters to pass through

    – Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming

  3. Sharon

    What the Mother Knew

    the little girl skips over the cracks
    of the sidewalk—inside her shoes her tiny toes twitch

    the watchful mother follows the girl’s
    illusion of dance beneath the naked bitternut

    stomping the yellow leaves that crackle
    like laughter, the girl and the watchful mother laugh back

    a gust of time blows all away, lifts
    the girl beyond the grasp of limbs meant to hold her down

    she flies, she shouts with joy, and she mocks
    her mother’s panicked scream, and chooses the way of wind

    the girl enjoys the games and the views
    as the worried mother knew and dreaded all along

    the airborne girl stands tall against sky
    where she knocks and kicks pink puffs of clouds into the sun

    the sun flares red and the clouds explode
    with splotches of blues and black, staining the dimming sky

    the sun attacks the girl with thunder,
    fists of light that smack the girl back down to the earthbound

    –Sharon Louise Howard

  6. AsWritten

    WRITING TO MYSELF by Ken Bentz

    Self: You have a lot of work to do.
    Before you change the world, you must change your underwear.

    People watch more when you’re nicely dressed.
    It’s not what you say but how you look when you say it.

  8. Tracy Davidson

    Aleppo

    A child tweets from a true hell on earth,
    pleads for the world to listen, to send help, to save them.

    A city lies in crumbled ruins,
    survivors unable to escape the bombardment.

    I don’t know how the world ignores such
    suffering, such slaughter, just because it’s far away.

    The child’s tweets fall silent, people say
    they pray for her, but she needed so much more than that.

  12. PowerUnit

    Winter descends upon us again
    while the homeless are freezing and the hungry abstain

    eating too much they never suffer
    the hard pains in your belly do not make you tougher

    Our stove is full of meatballs and rice
    if everyone shared this world would be a better place

    John Hanson

  13. taylor graham

    STAR GAZER SONG

    A string of stars. That constellation
    looks like a skeleton, you said, in a dark closet.

    I thought of burning rites for the dead,
    and ash covering the landscape with a breathless cloud.

    Nights of myth and music, the last tribe
    has passed its history down generations in one voice.

    Elderberry flute and rattles made
    of deer-hoof, and the hunting bow plucked for its mourning.

    The mule-deer buck I watched this morning
    moving up the swale is grazing now among the stars.

  14. taylor graham

    LANDAY FOR A SCRAP OF LAND

    There will be a parkway through this field,
    magical transformation from green to gray and black.

    Through Queen Anne’s lace and coyotebush
    I’ve walked rabbit trails meandering by whim and grace.

    There will be traffic signals and lanes
    to move more expeditiously, looking straight ahead.

    I find new signs posted and a fence
    to keep people away from what they call a wasteland.

    This is progress, development loved
    by those who don’t love blooming weeds and rabbit secrets.

  15. taylor graham

    MIRANDA IN BURKA

    This house, our island in an unknown
    sea that tides against a father’s walls and foundations.

    How did we come here, this brave new world
    on the other side of veils and headscarves, barred windows?

    I spend my days in my father’s books,
    the volumes he brought from our old, unreachable lives.

    Through my window come street voices,
    car horns and barking dogs, someone quietly chanting.

    I hear the call of the muezzin
    so mournful at dawn and nightfall I can’t understand.

  16. taylor graham

    ALICE-DOOR

    She walked past sleep into a new world,
    the edge of forest filtered by nightly spiderwebs.

    The old way evolved, involved, revolved
    and unexpectedly ended in a cul-de-sac.

    Thickets – no, here’s a narrow way, thin
    as a straw, a cannula disappearing in dark,

    and then a chamber of clear sunlight
    out of shadow, a space where she might freely breathe.

    If she should wake, she knows she’ll never
    find this place again, no street signs – this forever green.

  17. AsWritten

    FIRE IN A CROWDED THEATER by Ken Bentz

    If you whisper it, is it safer?
    And what if only one person hears the word and bolts?

    What defines a room as too crowded?
    The number of people? The variety of thoughts?

    And what size fire warrants a scream?
    Is a wisp of smoke enough to exercise your right?

  19. Nancy Posey

    The Poet Rejects Pop Psychology

    I’ve stopped reading psychology books.
    What I mistook for love was only a glucose rush.

    I searched for love in your inflections
    when I should have started intently into your grey eyes.

    The cavemen knew more about love,
    that timeless tango between hunters and gatherers.

    I lay aside Freud, Jung, Kahneman.
    I turn my thoughts to Neruda, Browning, Tretheway.

    I’ll let love remain a mystery,
    an enigma never to be solved, a knot that holds.

  20. Sara McNulty

    Deceiving Scenes

    I look out my front window, and world
    seems the same. Children play in new snowfall, dressed in full

    blown gear, laughing, throwing hard-packed snow
    balls. I think how lucky they are to be free of cares.

    No knowledge of cruelty by human
    to human, world spinning like a crazy top–nonstop.

    They are our future adults, but how
    will damage that’s been done affect them, can they fix it?

    When you say you’d love to be a child
    again, think of discovering apathy anew.

  21. DanielAri

    “Episode IV: Our Phantom Menace”

    One day you misplace terra firma,
    a couple of marbles, and more than one banana.

    Irrational as any dogma,
    your reception pulls static from a bent antenna.

    Not making sense stains you with stigma—
    but its own base cries mean “squawk” to the seaman’s myna.

    Shouldn’t we detour melodrama
    in our heaven-fallen lives of honey and manna?

    You’d worried that becoming mama
    might become too much in a plausible mañana.

    If mama’s in a coma comma
    then waking and walking are zombie phenomena.

    Rename Taco Tuesday to Trauma
    Everyday. I’ll thaw the cryogenic lasagna

    fearing your return to charisma—
    that you’ll bake every cake, a cackling hyena.

    Ten doctors cost a pretty drachma.
    In ten waiting rooms, the Jewish man prays Hosanna.

    The headshrinker with her diploma—
    like us—would rather be balling in Barcelona.

    The blessing of a melanoma:
    You wake from surgery and don’t miss the lacuna.

    How did we trip into this drama?
    Our grace slipped like an anorexic ballerina.

    The mind—such a fickle enigma,
    its stability mercurial as a tuna.

    —Daniel Ari

  22. writinglife16

    SHAME

    She is ashamed she pursued him so.
    His reticence in intimate times should have warned her.

    Her china broke as it hit the wall.
    She felt better for releasing her anger this way.

    He would think she was crazy for this.
    She would tell him, better the dishes than your big head.

    He came home and then called for the police.
    They came and she showed them the nude
    pictures she had found.

    The cops led her out and said to him,
    “Sir, you might not want to live here now.”

  23. Tracy Davidson

    The Enemy

    another day, another battle
    she nurses her war wounds while he begs for forgiveness

    she’ll wave the white flag of surrender
    again tonight, but he won’t stop until exhausted

    they dance the same dance, night after night,
    as his darkness descends and sobriety deserts

  25. AsWritten

    THE DANCE OF SWORDS: A RESPONSE TO NURIT ISRAELI by Ken Bentz

    Your words are hollow. I should have known
    that trust is bigger than what you say. I think we’re lost.

    Your words cut when pain wasn’t needed.
    Their sharp edges tore into hope and left me scarred.

    Your words sounded right. I learned your heart
    didn’t match. Your kindness was a myth. I gave too much.

    Your words were tainted with a sweetness
    that I misunderstood as truth. I feel alone.

    I hope my words don’t hurt you. You see,
    I’m larger than nouns and verbs. My tongue aches with its lies.

    How my words screamed love! I dreamed too hard.
    I sought in you to find myself, but you’re not me.

    My words are my paint that fills the world.
    They unveil hidden colors. They don’t know how to fight.

  26. Nurit Israeli

    THE DANCE OF WORDS

    Release your words, my love. Let your voice
    fill me as morning mist fills blossoms on summer days.

    Hear me, my dear. Let your ears be nets:
    capture my words, hold them close, feel their pulse, Keep them safe.

    Start now. Let our words make love not war.
    Let them dance, not bite nor fight. Let them find their echoes.

    Let us please pledge to sounds of kindness.
    In dark times, let our words be beacons. Let them shed light.

    ~ Nurit Israeli

  28. Sasha A. Palmer

    I’ve written, and posted them separately, but I like the way they work together:

    December Landays

    “It (a landay) must take on one of five subjects: meena, love; jang, war; watan, homeland; biltoon, separation; and, finally, gham, which means despair or grief.” — Eliza Griswold.

    Do not play games with love — you won’t win:
    Love is a cheat with a marked card always up its sleeve.

    The era of mercy is delayed.
    The mankind fails to learn, and the bell still tolls, tolls, tolls…

    Across the ocean there stands a tree
    that prays for me — a leaf torn off its branch is my soul.

    For what is space if we can face time,
    and talk, and smile, and laugh, and lean in, and touch the screen?

    There is a different kind of blue:
    deeper, and broken — a shard of the yesterday skies.

    ©Sasha A. Palmer 2016

  34. AsWritten

    WHAT YOU NEED TO HEAR by Ken Bentz

    You need a granite spine, buttercup!
    Buck up, daisy! The steel moon rebel’s got no one’s back.

    Drink ’til your drunk on your own highness.
    Ain’t no one crying when your dreams shatter on the wall.

  35. Michael McCoy

    Leadership is Sacrifice

    I do so hate war. All that it is.
    A man, a woman deserves death. Men, women do not.

    Others I send to answer our sins.
    Why? What gives me the right to waste nature’s divine gift?

    You ask, who am I? A general?
    A politician? A god? Does it even matter?

    I am the one who steals. A mere thief.
    I steal, I spend, I squander. And I do so loathe it.

  36. Rosemary Nissen-Wade

    Is it absolutely obligatory to be teliing harsh truths with wit? I wrote the following back in September. It follows the form of the landay but perhaps not the requisite mood, being neither harsh nor witty. However I submit it just in case.

    Returning Light

    Spring Equinox this year is rainy,
    the ground outside muddy, and the sky invisible.

    But the energy will overlap
    for some days after this date. We can still celebrate.

    And we plan to! We, the Goddesses
    of Shining Light, will gather to dance and share that light.

    At the time when light returns to us,
    we shall draw it into our hearts and then shine it far.

    We gather together to return
    to what we are, to who we are, again and again.

    We turn to the light, return to light,
    turn on the light. We carry the light in our souls.

  37. Joyousjacc

    Hot cold dry white pain of loss has come
    Like a swooping bird of omen casting shadows here

    Light slips and falls into pools of black
    Time circles the drain pulling me closer to the end

    Death I feel your sting’s sharp smarting pain
    Barren branches rattle with the cold and leave me bare

    J. E. Richardson

  38. Rosemary Nissen-Wade

    Choices

    The next war: USA and China,
    writes journalist Pilger, shared by a friend on facebook.

    That Pilger! Always so confronting.
    I put the article aside, make myself some toast

    turn on the TV, not for the news
    (who wants to watch angst and horror?) but Cirque du Soleil.

    1. Rosemary Nissen-Wade

      I was meaning to allude ironically to ‘bread and circuses’ – but from comments at my blog no-one got it. People thought I was really recommending we ignore the news in favour of watching Cirque du Soleil – which I admit I do love and admire; perhaps it was a poor choice to use in this poem. I might have to do a rewrite at some point, to try and make it clearer.

  40. Anthony94

    Art District

    In the cold rain two bald eagles hunch
    on a dead tree limb where highway cuts through bottomland

    Facing east, feathers fluffed, twice their size;
    white mantle capes concealing intent, talons hidden

    Power plant’s coal plume also absorbed
    by churning gray clouds rolling across shaved brown bean fields

    Master works in sepia, charcoal
    hung in the open gallery of the universe.

COMMENT