WD Poetic Form Challenge: Landay Winner

Here are the results of the Writer's Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the landay.

Read all the landays here.

Here is the winner:

Georgia Meets Frida, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming

Braids intertwine in the courtyard hot

sleeping dog twitches dreaming of hard-as-rock dry bone

Desert antlers vine like lush jungle

tendrils wrapping around a woman lying in death

Blush of pink in blue music series

the evening star Venus winks above sunset golden

Spines untangle into two ladders

mothers climbing up to the moon over Pedernal

Two feminist artists paint their lives

open doors green and black for their daughters to pass through

*****

*****

Congratulations again, Lelawattee! I enjoyed the juxtaposition of painters (Georgia O’Keeffe and Frida Kahlo) and images in your landay.

Here’s a complete look at my Top 10 list:

Georgia Meets Frida, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming Song to the Brother, by Jane Shlensky The Dance of Words, by Nurit Israeli Cost of Scarves at the Shelter, by Anthony94 Deep Regret, by Ken Bentz The Poet Rejects Pop Psychology, by Nancy Posey On Quartz Hill, by Taylor Graham “Across the ocean there stands a tree,” by Sasha A. Palmer Waiting Out a White-out, by William Preston Wasting, by Tracy Davidson

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a landay!

*****

*****

