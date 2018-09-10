WD Poetic Form Challenge: Descort Winner

A new poetic form challenge should be around the corner, but here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the descort along with a Top 10 list.

Here is the winning descort:

Frost opposite, by k weber

Glass is tambourine sound.

She sells shoeshines by the front door.

Rapt.

J’ai deux mains. Tu as trois larmes.

I DON’T KNOW ANYONE WITH A GLASS HOUSE OR A GIFT HORSE.

Pillowcases?

1. yes

2. no

orangesherbet

Giant insects crawled all over their trip to Belize and they took photographs so vivid you could hear the hiss, flutter, and click.

(chorus)

Cannons roar. Gimme more.

*****

Congratulations, k weber! These poems were fun, but “Frost opposite” took descort to the max.

Here’s my Top 10 list:

Frost opposite, by k weber Mother Lode of Trees, by Taylor Graham Conscience, by Tracy Davidson Overheard at the Waterlilies Aerobics Class, by Jane Shlensky Tomcat, by Nikki Markle What the Health, by Jacqueline Hallenbeck Pastoral, by Jason L. Martin This is the Way I Miss You, by Julie Germain The Clash, by Michelle Hed Ole!, by Maria Teresa Garcia

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a descort!

