WD Poetic Form Challenge: Curtal Sonnet

I should be able to share some recent challenge winners soon, but there’s no reason we can’t jump into the next WD Poetic Form Challenge–this time for the curtal sonnet!
Find the rules for writing curtal sonnets here. Just when you think it’s safe to assume all sonnets have 14 lines along comes the curtal sonnet.
So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)
Here’s how the challenge works:
- Challenge is free. No entry fee.
- The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
- Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on July 31, 2017.
- Poets can enter as many curtal sonnets as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
- All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an e-mail at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com. Or just write a new curtal sonnet. They’re fun to write; I promise.
- I will only consider poems shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
- Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an e-mail at the address above.
- Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
- Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!
*****
*****
*****
AFTER THE FIREWORKS
The flashes and the crashes creased the sky
and colors, patterns, motions rendered space
a transpositioning for ears and eyes;
I felt as though no grander sights could fly
above the corn and beans, nor greater grace
could loose my many oohs and ahs and sighs.
But now the after-smoke drifts in the west
as silence reasserts its proper place
and, all around me, speckling blips comprise
the quiet company of unimpressed
fireflies.
— William Preston
The Misunderstanding
I said into her mind, ‘Today you can
come with me if you wish.’ I only meant
she could attach her mind to mine and see
and hear and feel and do alongside: scan
my own experiences and share. I sent,
I thought, that message. Sadly, she
received it literally, stood by the door
as if with whiskers spruced, bag packed, intent
and ready, proud to come along with me
on business. Had to tell her, ‘Sorry – you’re
Cat, see.’
Ha ha, had not read either of the previous two before posting. Is there something feline in the air?
Peace Train
“Now I’ve been crying lately Thinking about the world as it is Why must we go on hating Why can’t we live in bliss.” Cat Stevens
The kitten heard the chimes. Made peace. Wind blew.
No barking dog. The music of the spheres
illuminated sections in her brain.
She flew. A thousand zephyrs blowing through
catnaps. Lawnmowers fiddling with her ears.
Wet breezes sang southeast southeast refrain.
Then dampened feline spirit hissed and spat.
Connected. Purring. Finding higher gears.
Her ESP espied wide passing lane.
Met peace again out on the welcome mat.
Maintain.
gpr crane
I’m captivated by the almost breathless quality of this piece.
QUEEN POO-BAH
She struts along, surveying her domain,
and notices what moves and what does not:
she sees the chickadee upon a bough
and notes the snake that marbles the terrain;
she contemplates the time she must allot
to chase the cowbirds pestering the cow.
She is content, for all is well; the land
she rules, from sparrow spot to garden plot,
exults in ultimate perfection now;
she celebrates by uttering a grand
meow.
—William Preston
this is a great one, William! you have nicely captured the carnivorous nature and often snobby bearing of the housecat. and the ending is truly inspired… as i got ready to post mine, i noticed yours and your topic… i assure you, i’ve been working on mine for about a week now and had not read yours until just now… rusty
BATTLE CRY FOR THE BEES by Lisa L Stead
These past few summers we gardeners fear
the toxic habits of humans at last
have cast the bees to a terrible plight
If we are not careful their end draws near
as does Earth’s bounty so diverse and vast
A call to arms, now, we must make this right!
Put down the pesticides, plant pure flowers!
Walk gently on this land and hold her fast
before our days become as dark as night
where only hindsight rules from its towers-
I fight!
TO CATCH A MOUSE
An old house keeps its secrets and its quirks.
A crack, a fray, corrosion, unseen glitch
garage to pantry: black-scat, crumbs and flecks –
a crack between existences that works
to let a hunger through, a creature itch.
This, life of mouse with ours now intersects.
You set the bait, wait for the fatal snap.
It’s sprung. No rodent, clearly there’s a hitch.
See, messing with another life’s complex.
The critter’s made a launch-pad of your trap.
Mouse hex.
Cry my Song
The melody upon the morning wind—
Is it yours to offer? Mine to sing
among the shadows in the azure sky?
I long to soar into the clouds, thinned
pink in summer’s heat/upon the wing
of watercolor choirs. But, I am spirit shy
with dreams of hidden valor in my bones.
My prayer is for the power of adorning
liberty with song. I wonder why
some are born strong/some seek stones—
I cry.
IN PLAIN SIGHT by AshLeigh Marie Sanchez
He wakes and works and does all in plain sight,
a simple man in unassuming scenes:
Father, brother, partner, player and friend.
But consider this man who seems alright…
Beyond the smile and amid the routines
lies a great, confusing, complex loose end.
I only know this because he told me.
In plain sight, everything is as it seems.
To a select few we wouldn’t condescend
and act as who we think we ought to be.
Pretend.
A Vain Pursuit
I search in facebook and my email box
in a vague play of eyes and finger-tips
for something – anything – I don’t know what.
Except I do. I want to smash the locks
that death instals so deftly: kiss the lips
of those I loved, as if alive. They’re not.
And friends I used to talk to when online
have nothing new to tell me now: their quips
and loving wisdom stilled, while bodies rot.
Likewise, they don’t absorb one word of mine,
though I pine.
Oh dear, I so often see the tweaks AFTER posting. Please read colon in last verse as semi-colon.
AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN
We wandered through the gallery between rains,
gazing at all the draftings on the walls –
someone’s imaginings – don’t call them cars
but, rather, dreams of movement without chains
of gravity; to go where fancy calls –
the far horizon, maybe even Mars.
I scanned each framed design, and thought of trails
we tried to climb on wheels; the water-falls
from cliff to river, and the rocky bars;
upcountry snowdrifts where all traction fails.
Bright stars.
The Light Seems Holy
The light seems wholly blue when I look out
from my front door, discovering the day:
a day of starkly brilliant winter sun.
The dark blue mountain range right opposite,
the vast and shining blue of morning sky,
pervade the street below. ‘Thou art the one!’
I sing to Life (for God is Life, we’re told).
On such a day, my soul must dance and fly
in sheer delight, pure joy that I was born.
This moment is the whole. This truth I hold:
all’s one.
Just That Moment
In the gloaming of the day
When the last rays of summer sunshine
Paint in reddish hues and the sky’s
Complexion is that of a child after a long day of play.
When it’s neither light nor night but just that
moment when they combine
Before the sun sinks and the darkness spreads and another day dies and lies
Buried in blackness like spilled ink on a page
Sprinkled with distant stars and studded with moonshine.
Soon enough the night grows weary and the morning sun tries to rise
To paint again in reddish hues as the moon tucks in offstage
Awaiting its cue to grace the skies.
Lovely poem, and neat variation on the form.
Thanks Rosemary! I’m a free verse girl so I thought I’d get the rhyme scheme down and tackle the rest of the rules bit by bit 😉
Boom!
“I hear a little firecracker go off when you come up with a good rhyme.” ~Garrison Keillor
Oh rhyme, in universal time, you prime
my heart, at least in part, like works of art.
It’s trite, all right. Yes. But it’s what I write
when I want firecrackers to go boom. I’m
like a cheap Descartes with no counterpart
but I hope that can change, despite some fright
about leaving myself defenseless, weak.
Take heart! Let’s start a dialogue that’s smart
with doggerel and verse, firecracker light
and of course, critique because that’s so chic.
Ignite.
Diet
Most protein bars and diet foods may be
technically healthy, but they taste like ick.
You buy them thinking the flavors will match
their cover photographs. Hyperbole
or at the very least, it’s a slick trick
to get you to purchase and eat a batch
of unpleasant, inedible cardboard
not improved with a splash of balsamic.
Nothing is improved when it tastes like thatch.
If you lose a pound, that’s your big reward.
Yeah, natch.
Gerard Manley Hopkins
If vision took me back tonight I’d see
the man himself, his struggling love for God:
the damp and cold, a guttered candle flame,
his boys’ poor Latin papers scored, and he,
back bent against the night’s unsparing rod,
alone with misery, does not seek to blame
his Lord. All failing is his own. “No worst,
there is none,” he cries, his grief the rough-shod,
twisted test of faith. Even then, his aim
is praise: in pied beauty he finds rehearsed
God’s name.
Yes indeed – and don’t we love him for it! This is a magnificent tribute.
Curtal Octopus
This ode to Wunderpus Photogenicus
is because I don’t think poems exist
where it’s concerned, and that is such a shame!
In layman’s terms, it’s just an octopus
but from an undersea circus. The twist
is its really fun and somewhat strange name.
It can drop an arm if it is attacked
but none of those stripéd arms has a wrist
(or a fist!) but nevertheless has fame:
A spectacular cephalopod. Fact?
Its claim.
Love the Hopkinsian accent mark!
And indeed, this whole conceit. 🙂
Name
by Arash E.
My restless feather-picking cockatoo,
Can you tell why denial veils my ire,
In turn cloaking my fears (and those my shame),
And shame shrouding my rusting grief? But you,
Confined inside a mesh—of metal wire—
Just raise your crest, that sulphur-yellow flame,
Lift up your wings, then start to pace your cell,
And squawk in bursts, as though your bill’s on fire;
My pet, enough! I care for you the same….
Perhaps beneath my grief some geysers spell
Love’s name!
“The Soul” by Mohyiddine Bennaceur.
A woman poet, a woman seer
A woman whose soul, should never bear
A woman so weak nd strong so near,
To strength now more, than i can hear,
Your vocals deep nd shaped with fear
No need for those, oh woman dear
My sight of thee is clearly clear
Oh woman lies from you appear
So truly true i see them here
They hide within the salted tear
Apart the soul so cold nd blear
Between the broken gear they tear
Apart the soul behind the leer
Oh woman lies from you appear
In Difficulties
I wrote a curtail sonnet but it stank.
I needed all of 14 lines to say
the whole of what I had in mind; present
a thesis that would float before it sank –
in fact not sink at all but stretch and play,
its movements elegant and confident.
Instead, alas, it doesn’t wave but drown.
Without room to manoeuvre, there’s no way
to save it – what I meant as eloquent
is chopped abruptly, three lines short, shut down
unspent.
On Not Going Home Again
Across remembered waters, bay and sea,
the island lies that I will not forget,
the one I know I’ll never see again.
The mountains and the rivers nurtured me.
In memory the crashing waves repeat
their rhythmic play on ancient cliffs of stone.
Old forests grow unhindered, thick and tall,
fed well by rich dark soil, by gentle rain –
in memory. In fact they’ve since been cut,
the lakes and streams polluted, air made foul.
All gone.
Nomenclature
He’s asking us to write a ‘curtal sonnet’.
I told him once before, the word’s ‘curtail’
(as in truncation, lopping off) but he
persisting with his error – set upon it –
will judge our efforts. I don’t want to fail.
I’d better just shut up and let it be.
They call me grammar Nazi; spelling too.
I like precision to the nth detail.
And Hopkins said ‘curtail’, so why not me? …
Oh, never mind the name – just write one, do!
(Or three).
(Robert, I haste to add that I was adopting a bit of a persona for the poem. I don’t really think you’d fail me just for cheekily correcting your spelling!)
Besides, it turns out I’m wrong, you’re right! LOL. I have now discovered that ‘curtal’ is a variant of ‘curtail’ and is indeed the version applied to Hopkins’s abbreviated sonnet.
The Eternal Struggle
by: J.T. Lake
As humans, we are designed carefully
In the image of what God or Goddess?
Or is life a harrowing accident
The theory of randomness – fixed deeply
In subconsciousness. Failing to resist.
Follows us through life. We’re never content,
Constantly contemplating the question.
Devout religious followers obsess
Along with the heathens; to what extent
Is life – what is the final solution?
Torment
Distant Clouds
“Painful though parting be, I bow to you as I see you off to distant clouds.” ~Emperor Saga
Even when you know it’s coming, you don’t.
Not really. The surprise hits like a ton
of bricks, although that is fully cliché.
So, distant clouds seem softer since they won’t
leave one feeling absolutely undone
and you’ll be distant, but not gone away.
Perspective? Reality? Metaphor?
To the depths of sadness, it’s an end-run,
a path of avoidance on yesterday.
I won’t ever completely close that door,
okay?
Hmmmm, this invites pondering…. Wonderful work.
Concert in a Storm
“I go where the sound of thunder is.” ~Alfred M. Gray
The dark skies, like the applause, were thunderous.
Clouds informed our spatial relationships:
they were atomically charged. What the hell?
Music played like chaos. It was wondrous.
With my smart phone right at my fingertips,
I could capture each growing decibel.
– “Now that’s a force of nature,” said my friend,
“but the band is called The Apocalypse.”
-“Why? Because of a little thunder? Tell
me. Hardly a tale of the very end.”
-“Don’t dwell.”
Hand Maiden
“Anxiety is the hand maiden of creativity.” ~T.S. Eliot
In a perfect world, I would be the Queen
of Clever. But it’s not; thus I am not.
Instead, I’m so named Anxiety, and
I have known this truth since I was a teen.
Pretending I’m one with creative thought,
I seek that lively society and
follow the lyric deeds of my heroes.
I study the magic words I am taught.
Still, all I’m left with? Dubiety and
zip, zed, zilch, nada. Ciphers and zeroes
in hand.
I think the queen is reigning here.
Weathered Maine Coastline
by Eileen Sateriale
In summer, wave strips hit the sandy shore
creating thin white ragged stripes of foam.
Another wave creeps in in the same way.
Ripples flutter shoreline many times more
stroking where plovers and sandpipers roam.
High tide and low tide is each summer day.
Winter storms bring wild breakers which pound rocks.
Splashing waves on abandoned summer homes.
Gentle stirs replaced by violent sprays.
Sand, shore and boulders get horribly knocked
away!
HE BAPTIZES WITH WATER
He cries out in the desert, “Repent!”
for he knows of the one who is to come,
whose sandals he is not fit to fasten.
Who from his heavenly father was sent,
embraced by a few, reviled by some.
Who through his sacrifices will hasten
salvation of those who persecute him
and the rest of mankind to have a “home”.
The one called teacher, the one called master.
To die so that we can be without sin,
chastened.
It’ll come as no surprise to you that I love your subject matter. But besides that, these few lines contain so much truth, so well stated!
Nicely wrought, Walt! Tight, crisp, and spot on.
“HOMELAND”
Confession time: I sometimes watch Fox News.
And CNN. And MSNBC.
Still here? Okay. Now let me tell you why:
These folks are out to shape our nation’s views.
And even though I’m thankful speech is free,
Both left and right have somehow gone awry.
I fear our news is, by design, whitewashed.
No more can we agree to disagree.
Our nation needs a friendly meal. With pie.
Let’s eat good food and talk. And then you wash,
I’ll dry.
Marie Elena Good
Hi-five for pie <3
Pie. Leave it to you to put me off my diet! And give me dishpan hands!
HA!! 😀 <3
I second the pie ♡
Wise, this.
“Tasting the fruit develop”
The only plums remaining on the tree
are those I’ll never reach without a chair.
I jumped to take the sugars that I could
and swallowed most of them imprudently
when summer hinted in the evening air;
but back in May, the plums weren’t very good.
I might have let them ripen to July
and harvested the mouthfuls like a bear—
for other hungers plums might have withstood—
but I can never spurn the taste of pie.
Who would?
—Daniel Ari
A fellow pie man! Good stuff!
The poem, and the pie. 😉
Love the light playfulness of this, Daniel!
THE BREAST-CANCER SURVIVORS
A three-day walk can tend to swell the feet
and make the heart beat at a higher rate
and manifest in many other ways,
but nowhere else can I expect to meet
more people in exhilarated state
than those who deign to celebrate this craze,
for we have come to say, without surcease,
that all of us are masters of our fate.
Survival is not but a passing phase
but is a triumph lasting more than these
three days.
—William Preston
Wonderful, this, and smoothly written.
Good job on a very painful topic. I hope they find a cure.
Spot on as you would say!
SABLE FOX
That Fox you didn’t see today is sprung
of brush and asphalt, free as clouding sky,
as metaphor. And you have only puns
to pay, your prosy obligations hung
about your neck, your fantasies let fly
with Fox at season turnings of the suns.
She’s gone, the Fox who is your self and will
not come to call, to make truth of a lie.
Not quite a lie – your wordless yet-undones –
as you drive past the silent woods. And still
Fox runs.
Taylor, I always (ALWAYS) give your poems a second (or third) read. You write in layers that are not easily caught on first read by someone like me. Amazing.
Agreed!
Kicking Back by John Hanson
Her country house has a secret garden,
The walls are made of warm knotted pine,
adorned with paintings, carvings, and knick-knacks,
a glass cabinet contains fine wine and bourbon,
and her dogs welcome your hand with a whine.
You’re invited in to chat and kick back,
The river glistens in the evening sun.
Outside darkens but her conversation shines.
An open window lets in evening lilac,
and you know what you’ll do when the evening is done.
Come back.
Lovely, peaceful, nostalgic read.
Lovely images convey this peaceful scene well.
I agree
Say When
Perhaps leaves room for if and when, unsure
as life itself so balanced on the plane
we tread as if a tightrope stretched from earth
to far beginnings where we’d seek a cure
for all uncertainties, some pleasured reign
of peace and truth and not this bitter dearth
of plain civility. The thief would turn
his hand and heart, the violent the same.
We’d heal and celebrate a bright rebirth.
We’d shout how studied lessons had been learned.
But when?
But when, indeed. Good stuff here.
SKY IN CONTRAST
The sun shines in the early morning sky,
to dry the pouring rains that had fallen.
Lake-effect rain is in the air again.
Over the lake the sky is charcoal gray,
the clouds are miserable and sullen
and fill me with a comparable disdain.
A counter-point that paints a violent scene,
both bright and dark combatants throw all-in.
The winds antagonize, they have free rein
to prod the skies once placid and serene.
Hard rain.
© Walter J. Wojtanik
Wow. So much visual and emotional imagery here. Beautifully penned, as always. (Hugs across the lake…)
Wonderful poem, Walt.
Very familiar, this. Wonderful work.
EYE CONTACT by Ken Bentz
When you make eye contact with a baby,
she smiles or laughs and generally approves.
The laughter is contagious. You chuckle
because it’s cute or funny. But maybe
you only care so much because it proves
that eyes are windows to souls that suckle
innocence. When you lock your eyes with friends
or non-friends who cross your path, you may lose
the will to gaze. A downward glance. Subtle.
But why? Their smiles belie their shady ends.
Trouble.
And this is what I love about poetry. When a poet writes a reflection of life in a way that would never enter my brain, it sends chills down my spine. Good chills.
And yes, this: “… eyes are windows to souls that suckle innocence.” A wish-I’d-written, this.
Hmmm, interesting reflections – and lovely rhyming.
Indeed so.