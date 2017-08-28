WD Poetic Form Challenge: Curtal Sonnet Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for curtal sonnet. There was a lot of great verse, but only 10 can be finalists and just one can win.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning poem:

Under the Rainbow, by Jane Shlensky

I watch a child at play after a rain—

galoshes red, cap blue, umbrella black—

the puddles like small mirrors beckoning.

His mother calls him but he can’t restrain

himself from handsome splashes, calling back

“Just watch me!” My, his joy has made him king

of puddles, lord of rainscapes, rainbow knight.

He celebrates mudlushiousness, each track

enveloped by sky’s spectrum hovering.

We lift our eyes delighted by the sight

and sing.

*****

*****

Congratulations, Jane! There are few things better than a poem about splashing in puddles and singing—though reading the word “mudlushiousness” comes pretty close.

Here’s a complete look at my Top 10 list:

Under the Rainbow, by Jane Shlensky Boom!, by RJ Clarken Craving Cool, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming After the Fireworks, by William Preston He Baptizes With Water, by Walter J Wojtanik Kicking Back, by John Hanson Gerard Manley Hopkins, by James Von Hendy The Eternal Struggle, by J.T. Lake Legacy, by Jane Shlensky Homeland, by Marie Elena Good

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote curtal sonnets!

*****

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

