WD Poetic Form Challenge: Contrapuntal Poem Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for contrapuntal poem. The entries were great, but there were fewer than normal. As such, I only selected 5 finalists.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning poem:

Naming Seasons, by Jane Shlensky

sometimes I’m fisherman

fat pink apple cheeks

sometimes fish

swell on the trees

or snap of line

dapple of sunlight

or rippling chill

blush of frost

or morning mist burned clear

crisp bite of October sky

*****

*****

Congratulations, Jane! I really enjoyed the way that combining a poem about individual identity with the simple joy apple picking could lead to a much more complex exploration of identity.

Here’s a complete look at my Top 5 list:

Naming Seasons, by Jane Shlensky My Uncle Has Hidden Depths, by Tracy Davidson Deep Sleep, by Rob Keim Finding the Creek as it Flows, by Taylor Graham Rhinestone Memories, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 5! And to everyone who wrote contrapuntal poems!

*****

*****

