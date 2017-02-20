Seguidilla: Poetic Form

I’m a big fan of French forms, but there’s something special about the Spanish forms I find from time to time. That includes this week’s form: seguidilla.
Seguidilla Poems
Seguidilla is one of those poetic forms that started off as a song before eventually settling on an established poetic form. Specifically, seguidilla began as a dance song.
So here are the basic rules:
- 7-line poem
- Syllable count for each line is 7-5-7-5-5-7-5
- One assonance rhyme between lines 2 and 4; another one between lines 5 and 7
- Pause between lines 4 and 5–usually an end stop
- Also, the tone or focus changes between lines 4 and 5 as well
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Seguidilla Poem:
The Darkness, by Robert Lee Brewer
When the clouds capture the moon
never to release,
I wander without purpose
solitary streets.
Each song sung in Spain
reminds me why darkness
surrounds me again.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****