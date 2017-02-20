Seguidilla: Poetic Form

I’m a big fan of French forms, but there’s something special about the Spanish forms I find from time to time. That includes this week’s form: seguidilla.

Seguidilla is one of those poetic forms that started off as a song before eventually settling on an established poetic form. Specifically, seguidilla began as a dance song.

So here are the basic rules:

7-line poem

Syllable count for each line is 7-5-7-5-5-7-5

One assonance rhyme between lines 2 and 4; another one between lines 5 and 7

Pause between lines 4 and 5–usually an end stop

Also, the tone or focus changes between lines 4 and 5 as well

Here’s my attempt at a Seguidilla Poem:

The Darkness, by Robert Lee Brewer

When the clouds capture the moon

never to release,

I wander without purpose

solitary streets.

Each song sung in Spain

reminds me why darkness

surrounds me again.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

