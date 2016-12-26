Roundelay: Poetic Form

Here’s one final poetic form before the end of the year: the roundelay poem.

Roundelay Poems

Technically, the roundelay is any simple lyric poem that uses a refrain, but I found a very interesting version of a John Dryden roundelay in Lewis Turco’s The New Book of Forms. Basically, the roundelay is comprised of just an a rhyme and a b rhyme–with most of the lines acting as refrains.

Here is how the rhymes and refrains (capitalized with a number look):

Line 1: a

Line 2: b

Line 3: A1

Line 4: B1

Line 5: A2

Line 6: B2

Line 7: A1

Line 8: A1

Line 9: A3

Line 10: B3

Line 11: A2

Line 12: B2

Line 13: A3

Line 14: B3

Line 15: A4

Line 16: B4

Line 17: A2

Line 18: B2

Line 19: A4

Line 20: B4

Line 21: a

Line 22: b

Line 23: A2

Line 24: B2

As you can see, the A2-B2 lines complete each stanza–so these might be the most important lines of the entire poem as every other line bounces off this refrain.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my (rather weak) attempt at a Roundelay:

Roundelay, by Robert Lee Brewer

this world is crammed full of liars

lying for love or drugs or gold

& i’m preaching to the choir

so maybe this statement’s not bold:

if liar-liars catch on fire,

why is it i always feel cold?

& i’m preaching to the choir

so maybe this statement’s not bold

where there was love there’s no desire

possibly since i’m getting old

if liar-liars catch on fire,

why is it i always feel cold?

where there was love there’s no desire

possibly since i’m getting old

now it’s like i’m set to retire

& watch every sunset unfold

if liar-liars catch on fire,

why is it i always feel cold?

now it’s like i’m set to retire

& watch every sunset unfold

or perhaps i’m caught on a wire

trying to buy all that i’ve sold

if liar-liars catch on fire,

why is it i always feel cold?

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

