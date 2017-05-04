The Robert Frost Farm: Poetry Spotlight

Getting back to the poetry spotlights, I’m using a place recommended by a Poetic Asides reader: The Robert Frost Farm.

As always, I appreciate the poetry spotlight ideas people send my way. Keep them coming at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com with the subject line: Poetry Spotlight Idea.

*****

Order the New Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

Order your copy today!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Located in Derry, New Hampshire, the Robert Frost Farm was home to Robert Frost and his family between 1900 and 1911. The simple two-story white clapboard is typical of New England in the 1880’s, and Frost attributes many of his poems as being inspired by his days in Derry.

This National Historic Landmark is supported by the Division of Parks and Recreation, the Robert Frost Homestead Trustees, and the Friends of the Robert Frost Farm. Programs offered at the farm are free to the public and include tours, displays, a trail, and, of course, poetry readings.

Click here to learn more.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is the editor of Poet’s Market and author of Solving the World’s Problems. He’s a big fan of Robert Frost and would like to take a moment to say (completely unrelated), “May the 4th be with you.”

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Check out these other poetic posts:

You might also like: