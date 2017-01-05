Rattle Chapbook Prize: Poetry Spotlight

New year, new ideas. So I’m going to try a new series on Thursdays that I’m calling Poetry Spotlight. Sometimes, I’ll spotlight a market; other times, I may spotlight a poetry venue, event, or some other happening. If you have ideas, share them in the comments below or send me an e-mail at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com with the subject line: Poetry Spotlight Idea.

*****

Order the New Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

Order your copy today!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

For the first poetry spotlight, I want to share the Rattle Chapbook Prize, which is one of many great poetry-related offerings from the Rattle team. There are a lot of poetry chapbook contests and competitions out there, but there are a few things that set this competition apart.

First, the prize money: $2,000 is a pretty hefty sum for a chapbook contest. Second, the winning poet receives 500 copies of their chapbook to sell at events, through their website, give to friends and family, etc. Third (and maybe most importantly), the winning chapbook is distributed to Rattle’s 7,000+ subscribers. Wow!

As the editors say on their site, “In a world where a bestselling full-length poetry book means 1,000 copies sold, the winner will reach an audience seven times as large on the first day alone—an audience that includes hundreds of other literary magazines, presses, and well-known poets. This will be a chapbook to launch a career.”

Manuscripts should be 15-30 pages of poetry, but act fast. The deadline is January 15, 2017.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is the editor of Poet’s Market and author of Solving the World’s Problems. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Check out these other poetic posts:

You might also like: