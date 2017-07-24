Rannaigheact Mhor: Poetic Form

I used to think the Welsh forms were the most complicated, but today’s Irish form sure fits in a lot of rules in only 28 syllables. Let’s look at the rannaigheact mhor!
Rannaigheact Mhor Poems
There are actually several different rannaigheacts, which are Irish quatrains. I’m sure we’ll cover other versions in the future, but today’s rannaigheact mhor operates on a complex set of rules.
Here are the guidelines for the rannaigheact mhor:
- Quatrain with an abab rhyme scheme, including consonant end sounds
- Heptasyllabic lines, or 7 syllables per line
- At least 2 cross-rhymes in each couplet of each quatrain
- Final word of line 3 rhymes with interior of line 4
- At least 2 words alliterate in each line
- Final word of line 4 alliterates with preceding stressed word
- Final sound of poem echoes first sound of poem (common for Irish forms)
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Rannaigheact Mhor Poem:
Fickle Fall, by Robert Lee Brewer
Falling for blue eyes is fake
if two make terrified too
you and talismans you take
for sake of whistle or woo.
Physical feelings shall fade
like shade on a weathered wall
making all things never made
or forbade for fickle fall.
*****
It should be easy to find the alliteration, but I’ll map out the rhymes and cross-rhymes here:
xxxbxxa
xxaxxxb
bxxxxba
xaxxxxb
xxxxxdc
xcxxxxd
xxdxxxc
xxcxxxd
And as you can see, the poem begins and ends on “fall.” Crazy form, right?
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Renewed
Bright green leaf from my old tree,
you might be my darling one.
Sunlight makes an end-run spree
to flee a branch, all in fun.
I recall my past right then.
But when I would reunite
leaves and light and youth again
there’s a yen, that’s briefly bright.
###