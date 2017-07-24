Rannaigheact Mhor: Poetic Form

I used to think the Welsh forms were the most complicated, but today’s Irish form sure fits in a lot of rules in only 28 syllables. Let’s look at the rannaigheact mhor!

Rannaigheact Mhor Poems

There are actually several different rannaigheacts, which are Irish quatrains. I’m sure we’ll cover other versions in the future, but today’s rannaigheact mhor operates on a complex set of rules.

Here are the guidelines for the rannaigheact mhor:

Quatrain with an abab rhyme scheme, including consonant end sounds

Heptasyllabic lines, or 7 syllables per line

At least 2 cross-rhymes in each couplet of each quatrain

Final word of line 3 rhymes with interior of line 4

At least 2 words alliterate in each line

Final word of line 4 alliterates with preceding stressed word

Final sound of poem echoes first sound of poem (common for Irish forms)

Here’s my attempt at a Rannaigheact Mhor Poem:

Fickle Fall, by Robert Lee Brewer

Falling for blue eyes is fake

if two make terrified too

you and talismans you take

for sake of whistle or woo.

Physical feelings shall fade

like shade on a weathered wall

making all things never made

or forbade for fickle fall.

It should be easy to find the alliteration, but I’ll map out the rhymes and cross-rhymes here:

xxxbxxa

xxaxxxb

bxxxxba

xaxxxxb

xxxxxdc

xcxxxxd

xxdxxxc

xxcxxxd

And as you can see, the poem begins and ends on “fall.” Crazy form, right?

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

