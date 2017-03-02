Poetry Hickory: Poetry Spotlight

For this week’s poetry spotlight, we’re going to go off the beaten path a bit and focus on Scott Owens’ monthly Poetry Hickory events.

Located in downtown Hickory, North Carolina, Poetry Hickory is a reading series hosted by poet/coffee shop owner Scott Owens. On the second Tuesday of each month, poets and poetry lovers descend upon Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse to listen to a featured poet or two (or more) and even read their own work.

Plus, there are times when the featured poet may lead a low-cost workshop prior to the reading. Topics range from getting your poetry published to crafting better images.

If it sounds like I have intimate knowledge of this reading series, it’s because I do. Tammy and I have both read at Poetry Hickory together, and I’ve been there solo as well. Each time, the town of Hickory is a treat, and the camaraderie of poets is always worth a road trip.

For Poetic Asides regulars, Poetry Hickory is home to Jane Shlensky and is the first place I’ve met several North Carolina poets, including Jessie Carty, Helen Losse, Nancy Posey, and so many, many others.

Click here to learn more.

