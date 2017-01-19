Poetry Foundation: Poetry Spotlight

Last week, we took a look at the Paul Laurence Dunbar House in Dayton, Ohio. This week, let’s travel to Chicago to examine the Poetry Foundation.

Per its website, the Poetry Foundation is a non-profit organization “committed to a vigorous presence for poetry in our culture. It exists to discover and celebrate the best poetry and to place it before the largest possible audience.” It runs the Harriet blog and publishes Poetry magazine, which I’ve covered previously on this blog.

While Poetry was established by Harriet Monroe in 1912, the Poetry Foundation was formed in 2003 with $200 million gifted by philanthropist Ruth Lilly. Before that, Poetry was published by the Modern Poetry Association.

But there’s a lot more to the Poetry Foundation than a magazine. For instance, the Foundation hosts poetry events, shares a wealth of poetry information on their website, give awards to poets, offers a library dedicated to poetry (with a collection of 30,000 volumes), and many other poetry-related activities.

For poetry lovers in the Chicago area, the Poetry Foundation is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Address: 61 W. Superior St., Chicago IL 60654.

Learn more here.

