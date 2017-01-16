Ottava Rima: Poetic Form

For the first poetic form of 2017, let’s take a look at ottava rima.

Ottava Rima Poems

With an Italian origin, the earliest known ottava rima were written by Giovanni Boccaccio. In English, Lord Byron used the form to write Don Juan. More contemporary English poets to use the form include William Butler Yeats and Kenneth Koch.

Ottava rima are 8 lines with an abababcc rhyme scheme, most commonly written in iambic pentameter (or 10-syllable lines). The form can work as a stand alone poem, or be used as connecting stanzas.

Here’s my comic books inspired attempt at an Ottava Rima:

Baton Passing, by Robert Lee Brewer

Once upon a time, or so it is said,

there was a comic hero named The Flash,

and on every cover he appeared dead

or on the cusp of dying as a rash

of crimes broke loose with no one in his stead

until they finally unveiled Kid Flash

who appealed to younger generations

with his bright colors and observations.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

