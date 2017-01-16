Ottava Rima: Poetic Form

For the first poetic form of 2017, let’s take a look at ottava rima.
Ottava Rima Poems
With an Italian origin, the earliest known ottava rima were written by Giovanni Boccaccio. In English, Lord Byron used the form to write Don Juan. More contemporary English poets to use the form include William Butler Yeats and Kenneth Koch.
Ottava rima are 8 lines with an abababcc rhyme scheme, most commonly written in iambic pentameter (or 10-syllable lines). The form can work as a stand alone poem, or be used as connecting stanzas.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my comic books inspired attempt at an Ottava Rima:
Baton Passing, by Robert Lee Brewer
Once upon a time, or so it is said,
there was a comic hero named The Flash,
and on every cover he appeared dead
or on the cusp of dying as a rash
of crimes broke loose with no one in his stead
until they finally unveiled Kid Flash
who appealed to younger generations
with his bright colors and observations.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Questions for a Winter Goldfinch
Where does the yellow go from your bright wings
that now are brown as grasses far below?
Your tumbling flight down windy skeins of spring
now spurts of feathered speed so that the snow
sifting upon your back will cease to cling
as back and forth to feeders now you go
engaged in winter’s dancing pirouette.
Are your dreams too of spring, that sweet coquette?
BEFORE SLEEP
Toward bedtime, after rain I walk wet field-
grass – a dark ocean tiding under moon,
its light hazy over hummocks that yield
underfoot. Washed-down sticks and bones festoon
the fenceline. Rain is fate and blessing, sealed
in script to be decoded late or soon.
Under borrowed light from a dark heaven
I step carefully on what I’m given.
This would work nicely in a high school English text book. Nice work!
lace up your shoes already
tendons shrunken, muscles bound, soft tissue pain
bones creaking, breaking, shattering in shards now
fifty reasons for not running in the rain
regimens fixed and promised, a solemn vow
days without discipline welt like water stains
candy coated flour dredged cortex allows
all sorts of ideas that shouldn’t be thought
chase them away before they stick and get caught
—Amy Baskin
(published in Postcard Poems & Prose Magazine, August 2016)
https://postcardpoemsandprose.wordpress.com/2016/08/12/lace-up-your-shoes-already-by-amy-baskin/
I thought this was very nice. A nice poetic imaging of the “runner” and why s/he runs.
The Drummer’s Daughter
Poetic scaffolding that she holds dear:
The rhythmic pulse that begs her language sing,
A rhyme scheme that is pleasing to her ear,
That spang-a-lang that adds desired swing,
Old-fashioned verse with vibes of yesteryear,
And beat from which her nodding muse can spring.
Though flowing prose may be the current trend,
Iambic pentameter is her friend.
Marie Elena Good
I love this piece, especially the notion of scaffolding.
Fun! Love the sway and rhythm fitting with the subject.
This old-fashioned gal enjoyed reading this sweet piece, Marie. You are consistently delightful to read.