Mondo: Poetic Form

Some folks may remember me covering katauta (and sedoka) poems last December. Today’s poetic form mondo is a close relative of those forms.
Mondo Poems
Mondo poems are often very brief collaborative affairs that present a question and answer in the style of trying to glean meaning from nature. Mondos can be as short as a one-liner or as long as two 5-7-7 syllable stanzas (the first stanza presenting the question; the second the answer). Examples below.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a one-line Mondo:
Untitled, by Robert Lee Brewer
why do winter stars shine brighter? i can’t hear them laugh.
And here’s a two-stanza Mondo:
Untitled, by Robert Lee Brewer
why do winter stars
shine brighter than summer stars
and why do i notice them?
i can’t hear them laugh,
but i remember the way
they once entered the darkness.
*****
If mondo seems a little too much like sedoka, I totally understand. I think the main difference is a focus on nature and trying to attain a zen-like meaning from natural source material.
*****
*****
