14 Literary Agents Seeking Middle Grade Contemporary Fiction NOW

Sometimes it’s difficult to pinpoint which agents are open to submissions at any given time. So with that in mind, I’m creating some new vertical lists of agents seeking queries right now, as of early 2017.

This list is for contemporary middle grade fiction.

All the agents listed below personally confirmed to me as of early 2017 that they are actively seeking contemporary/realistic (i.e., not science fiction or fantasy or speculative) middle grade novel submissions NOW. Some gave personal notes about their tastes while some did not. Good luck querying!

1. Elizabeth Copps (Maria Carvainis Agency)

Notes: “Seeking issue- and character-driven MG fiction with a touch of humor/quirk. Contemporary settings a bonus.”

How to Submit: Send queries to mca [at] mariacarvainisagency.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



2. Lauren Speiller (Triada US Literary Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to lauren [at] triadaus.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.

3. Wendi Gu (Greenburger Associates)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to wgu [at] sjga.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.

4. Katie Grimm (Don Congdon Associates)

Notes: “Looking for literary, magical, and contemporary middle grade with a classic feel that can delight and push readers outside of their experiences and empower them in their own lives.”

How to Submit: Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.

5. Patricia Nelson (Marsal Lyon Literary Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



6. Jennifer De Chiara (Jennifer De Chiara Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to jenndec [at] aol.com, and take a look at the Jennifer’s full submission guidelines here.



7. Carrie Pestritto (Prospect Agency)

Notes: “I’m particularly on the lookout for diverse and upper MG.”

How to Submit: Send queries to carrie [at] prospectagency.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



8. Jill Corcoran (Jill Corcoran Literary Agency)



Notes: “Looking for both commercial and literary MG as well as authors and author/illustrators.”

How to Submit: Send queries to jill [at] jillcorcoranliteraryagency.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



9. Natalie Lakosil (Bradford Literary)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to queries [at] bradfordlit.com. (Queries sent to Natalie’s personal email will be deleted.) Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



10. Christa Heschke (McIntosh & Otis)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to chquery [at] macintoshandotis.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



11. Peter Knapp (Park Literary & Media)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to queries [at] parkliterary.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



12. Bibi Lewis (Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to agent [at] ethanellenberg.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.

13. Bill Contardi (Brandt & Hochman Literary Agents, Inc.)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to bill [at] billcontardi.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



14. Hannah Fergesen (KT Literary)



Notes: “I’m especially looking for contemporary MG and magical realism, with extra points for STEM themes/stories that don’t revolve around elaborate SFF plots. Also looking for MG nonfiction, particularly biographical/historical stories.”

How to Submit: “For submissions, I ask for a query and the first three pages.”

Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines here.



