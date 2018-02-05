Kimo: Poetic Form

Today’s form is a haiku variant, and those are always fun. So let’s take a look at the kimo!

Kimo Poems

Kimo poems are an Israeli version of haiku. Apparently, there was a need for more syllables in Hebrew. That said, most of the rules are still familiar:

3 lines.

No rhymes.

10 syllables in the first line, 7 in the second, and 6 in the third.

Also, the kimo is focused on a single frozen image (kind of like a snapshot). So it’s uncommon to have any movement happening in kimo poems.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Kimo Poem:

Meeting of the Minds, by Robert Lee Brewer

His hands over his face, the father sits

facing his son, who’s hidden

underneath his blankets.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

