Katauta: Poetic Form

Let’s look at one or two more poetic forms before the end of the year, starting with the katauta poem.

Katauta Poems

The katauta is a Japanese poetic form that is actually considered an incomplete or half-poem. It’s a 3-liner that follows either 5-7-5 or more commonly 5-7-7 syllables per line. Sounds like a haiku or senryu, right? But this poem is specifically addressed to a lover.

When paired together, multiple katautas act as a question and answer conversation between lovers to form sedoka. If the concept of sedoka sounds familiar, it’s similar to somonka, in which 2 tankas are written as love letters.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Katauta:

Untitled Katauta, by Robert Lee Brewer

why do winter stars

shine brighter than summer stars

as if they are shards of glass?

And while we’re at it, here’s a Sedoka:

Untitled Sedoka, by Robert Lee Brewer

why do winter stars

shine brighter than summer stars

as if they are shards of glass?

don’t blame the seasons

on the ever changing heat

of your lover’s quick embrace.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

Save

You might also like: