Hugo House: Poetry Spotlight

So far, my spotlights have focused on spots east of the Mississippi, but there’s plenty of poetry to be found on the west coast. This week, let’s travel to Seattle to examine the Hugo House.

As mentioned above, the Hugo House (named after poet Richard Hugo, who wrote one of my all-time fave poetry craft titles, The Triggering Town) is based in Seattle, Washington (1021 Columbia Street). Originally named Richard Hugo House, the urban retreat for writers opened its doors in 1998.

Hugo House offers readings, writing classes, a place for writers to connect with each other, and more. They also host a teen program to help young writers grow and experiment as writers—often at no extra expense.

As they say in their own words, “Hugo House is a place where you can read words, hear words, and make your own words better.”

