Today is a very special day indeed for muggles (like myself) who’ve read and loved the Harry Potter series of books: It’s the day on which the epilogue to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows happened, or as I like to refer to it—Happy Harry Potter Epilogue Day! Yay!

Before I go any further, I want to warn any unsuspecting muggles and wizards that I’m about to spill the beans on a few events that happen in the epilogue. So if you want to avoid spoilers in the same way any self-respecting wizard would dodge Diagon Alley, then read no further (until you’ve finished reading the books; then, come on back here).

*****

*****

Happy Harry Potter Epilogue Day Writing Prompt!

Still with me? Great!

As you may remember (or as you are now learning for the first time ever—spoilers!), the epilogue happens on September 1st 19 years after the final battle. Any Hermione-Granger-know-it-all could tell you that means September 1, 2017. Today!

As you may also remember, there’s a new generation of Potters, Weasleys, and Malfoys loading on to the Hogwarts Express to begin a new year of wizarding school. So here’s where the prompt comes in: Write 500 words or fewer on what happens to the new generation once they depart the platform.

Your story can take place on the Hogwarts Express or begin at Hogwarts proper. In addition to sharing what happens to the new generation, consider this: Are there any original characters who are now teachers? Do any of the ghosts have anything to say? Are there weird and wonderful creatures on the loose?

Have at it! And if you feel so inclined, please share your magical mini-manifesto in the comments below. Us muggles would love to read it.

*****

*****

