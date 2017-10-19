Free Writing Webinar: Discover the Right Path to Publish Your Book

Join Writer’s Digest and Reedsy for a free writing webinar, “Finding the Right Publishing Path for Your Book,” on October 24, 2017 at 2pm EDT.

Most writers dream of being signed by a top NY literary agency and immediately getting a book deal from Penguin Random House. While this is not likely to happen, it also isn’t necessarily the ideal publication path for every author.

Not only has self-publishing consolidated itself as a viable alternative, but many in-between and hybrid options have emerged: digital-first and digital-only imprints, hybrid publishers, agent-assisted publishing imprints, and crowdfunding publishers, to name a few. Authors now have more opportunities than ever, but must also be careful to avoid wasting their time and money on scams.

In this webinar, Reedsy co-founder Ricardo Fayet will explore all the options available to authors and help you decide what the best one is for your book.

The webinar will include an extensive Q&A session, where you will have all your questions answered.

