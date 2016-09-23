Diminishing Verse: Poetic Form

Here’s a fun form: Diminishing Verse!

Diminishing Verse Poems

Diminishing verse offers no origin and very few rules, but I enjoyed writing my example below. In fact, the main rule is this: Remove the first letter of end word in previous line.

For example:

Line 1 ends with the word “grad”

And line 2 ends “rad”

Then, line 3 ends “ad”

Note: There are no rules for rhymes, syllables, poem length, stanza length, etc. Just a simple removal of a letter. That said, poets can also remove sounds if they wish like “braille” to “rail” to “ale.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at Diminishing Verse:

bullies, by Robert Lee Brewer

The many children in my neighborhood are glad

when all the adults chase around a certain lad

who acts the bad guy of an anti-bully ad,

but it’s ironic that any child who might stray

be knocked around like a cafeteria tray

when children only want to shine like a sun’s ray.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

