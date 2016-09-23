Diminishing Verse: Poetic Form

Here’s a fun form: Diminishing Verse!
Diminishing Verse Poems
Diminishing verse offers no origin and very few rules, but I enjoyed writing my example below. In fact, the main rule is this: Remove the first letter of end word in previous line.
For example:
- Line 1 ends with the word “grad”
- And line 2 ends “rad”
- Then, line 3 ends “ad”
Note: There are no rules for rhymes, syllables, poem length, stanza length, etc. Just a simple removal of a letter. That said, poets can also remove sounds if they wish like “braille” to “rail” to “ale.”
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at Diminishing Verse:
bullies, by Robert Lee Brewer
The many children in my neighborhood are glad
when all the adults chase around a certain lad
who acts the bad guy of an anti-bully ad,
but it’s ironic that any child who might stray
be knocked around like a cafeteria tray
when children only want to shine like a sun’s ray.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
My mind is a blank I can’t think
like a pen running out of ink
my stomach gets a little queasy
when rhyming doesn’t come easy
untwisting the knot in my brain
A downpour of needed rain
Holiday Cheer
I spread and share holiday cheer everyday of the year.
When you sang, whispered sweet endearments in my captivated ear.
But, now mistletoe memories hang over me still,
For your return I will wait till.
Hoping to not forget or dismiss;
Your tender love and holiday cheer that I dearly miss.
By Pamelap
Warm bodies twisted in a linen sheet—
steamy memories of summer’s heat
nothing left but crumbs to eat
IRISH UP, IRISH DOWN
Pat would often get into a spat,
but the spattee usually got the best of Pat.
Fighting wasn’t where his ken was at
but arguing? Ah, that fit him to a T.
Gorgeous blue eyes blink
Somehow two hearts link
Love letters written with disappearing ink
Whoops….
The Infinite Silence
Little by little, during the wandering night, while the barn swallow
flickers against the mirrored pond, he bares each fiery wallow
of his heart and vows that when the moon, sallow and low
to the sterile earth, glows gold, he’d atone for each and owe
only one polished stone of honor to her intolerable infinite
worth and grace. He’d kissed her threads of goodness with a finite
blow silencing her fears of the danger of this damp night.
And like the hush of the audience before the big show,
no one in a million years would ever discover how.
Wow. This made me shiver a bit.
The Suit
He wore his pulling garb of plaid
hoping his lucky suit would get him laid,
but ended up needing first aid.
He should not have supped glass after glass
or been so bold with a feisty lass,
who knocked him cold right on his ass.
Tee hee hee, love this.
Broke me up, this did.
Waiting Room
I have enough on my plate
without the doctor running late,
I can’t remember when last I ate.
My unbalanced diet he’ll likely scold,
say it’s partly why I’m always cold,
that I’m not knackered yet, just getting old.
🙂
Agred
that is, agreEd
Splendid!
Car Crash, Lives Diminished.
Metal bent, warped, and smashed.
Flesh torn, burnt, and mashed.
A family devastated, spreading ash.
This is such a visual poem for me that speaks volumes.
Same here
Away With Her
You could easily lose yourself in the reach of her smile.
It stretches across the room, a pretty mile.
You wouldn’t mind to be stranded on a French île
happy with her on any side, wind or le,
but when the mice scurry past you’ll screech “EEEE”
BIG smiles here
LOVE this new-to-me form, Robert. Thank you!
Agreed, to wit….
NO DIMINISHMENT IN SIGHT
This addictive form can make a poet so brash
that she or he can break out in a rash
of words that fill the air like Etna’s ash.
But let’s keep it our secret. Sh!
PERFECT, William! 🙂
I really liked this a lot. 🙂
Casting more than quiet stones
Free-falling loose like scattered stones,
we play the earth in unquiet tones.
Grounded, we’re the lucky ones.
While this stung starlight has its charms,
sorrow more than hurts; it harms.
We need a sky with open arms.
.
Wonderful. Leaves me feeling pensive.
Cooking the Books
Our man entered the casino with cash
but at dawn left with little more than ash
in his pocket; so aghast he swore then
to become more like a well-renowned hen
who excelled at that breadmaking task.
Sow to bake, no mistake. For her recipe he should ask.
Much smiling here.
Diminishing Moon
As foreign as she may be fabled,
that fool moon is fully abled;
she’ll bind us as she’s bled,
into this sky forest, led.
Diana would love this.
OCTOBER IN THE PATCH
In the garden the pumpkin plants splayed
across furrows where other squash played;
amongst them the smaller gourds laid,
until farmers could come to their aid.
Hmmmm… bag grammar here, methinks…
OCTOBER IN THE PATCH (diminishing verse)
In the garden the pumpkin plants splayed
across furrows where other squash played;
amongst them, smaller gourds were laid
until farmers could come to their aid.
went to see the fireworks sitting away from the sparks
was at my step sisters most of the rest were shows in the parks
too many people for me at the park
over the lake they went in an arch some watched in their floating ark
Hah! I can picture the scene.
Vanna knows which letter the contestant wants,
even though he can’t figure out that the want
he needs is the missing letter in ant
that requires an
A
Big smile here.
Having enough money is pleasing
whether buying a car or leasing
worry and anxiety easing
Very true!
Uh-huh
THE PLACID OLD COW GOES BERSERK
When Saphrony came out of her shell,
propriety went all to hell.
They locked her in the ell.
Ha! Clever!
IT’S A SHIP
Chris sails a marvellous craft,
more ornate than the average raft;
if you call it a boat, you go aft.
Ah, yes, don’t knock the boat…
I wash my brushes in the sink.
They’re filled with paint. They’re filled with ink.
The bristles hold the colors in
‘til I made some broad strokes. Yes, I.
This reminds me of playing both ends against the middle. Love it.
This is great,
love it
I grow
my rose bushes in a row.
I step on a thorn … ow.
This must be why you don’t go shoeless in Shippenville.
As soon as the door-buster was announced, people stampeded
like crazed cattle, to the store. Oh yes, there was a major-league stampede.
The managers should have handed out wristbands but instead, stamped
shoppers’ hands with smeary ink as they tamped
themselves again the soon-to-open entry way. Shoppers were wild – they couldn’t be tamed.
True story. The crowd was anything but tame –
and all because each wanted the best price for a TV or a necklace or a tam.
I am
surprised that no one got trampled or a…
In the words of the Great Gleason, har-de-har-har
DIMINISHED BY ONE
Walt was writing a poem on his iPhone.
When he read it he said “Hold the phone!
there is a poetic form I need to hone”,
but he wasn’t quite sure this was the one!
Honing in on de-minishment…
I believe that you were spot on!
DIMINISHING POEM
He booted up, entered what he calls his iShack,
and found a stranger turned his castle into a shack.
In all his days he never i-magined such a hack.
For me, this recalls a TV show from the early days, Mr. I-magination.
God’s humor shows in what we call our trash –
my ex’s photos burned when thoughts were rash
and I can’t resurrect this sacrifice from ash
Good one!
I Agree!
Bingo!