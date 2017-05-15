Cyrch A Chwta: Poetic Form

Wow! So it’s been almost two months since the last form I’ve covered. So let’s jump right into today’s form: cyrch a chwta!

Cyrch A Chwta Poems

As you might guess from the name, cyrch a chwta is a Welsh poetic form. And like many Welsh forms, this poem involves both end rhymes and internal (or cross) rhymes. Here are the guidelines:

Octave stanza (8-line stanza)

7 syllables per line

Lines 1-6 and 8 end rhyme together

Line 7 cross rhymes with line 8 (internally) on either syllable 3, 4, or 5

Note: The “a” rhyme appears at least 7 times per stanza, so it should be a strong one with plenty of rhyming options.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Cyrch A Chwta Poem:

Viral Videos, by Robert Lee Brewer

We shared popcorn from a bowl

watching people swallowed whole

by enterprising sinkholes–

the earth transformed into trolls

claiming some forgotten toll

performed by a giant mole

or perhaps an ancient snake

that can never break its role.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

