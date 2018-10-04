Call for Submissions: 2020 Poet’s Market

It’s that time of year again. The new 2019 Poet’s Market is on bookshelves, which means it’s time for me to start figuring out the 2020 Poet’s Market–and I need your help!

Running until 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, Georgia time) on October 31, 2018, I’ll be accepting pitches for articles in the 2020 Poet’s Market. Sometime soon after, I’ll start making assignments. If you’re interested in pitching an article idea or three, read on.

What I Like

For the Poet’s Market book, I’m interested in instructional articles for the following three categories:

Craft of Poetry. Articles on creation, revision, meter, etc.

Articles on creation, revision, meter, etc. Business of Poetry. Articles on submitting poems, reading poems, etc.

Articles on submitting poems, reading poems, etc. Promotion of Poetry. Articles on finding and connecting with readers.

If you have something outside these areas, feel free to pitch that too. If interested, I’m sure I can slot it into one of these sections. Feel encouraged to take chances.

One note: I’m not interested in folks pitching interviews with poets (unless there’s a unique angle). The reason for this is that I often interview poets myself.

How to Submit Articles

Here are some guidelines on submitting articles:

Submit your pitch via e-mail in the body of the e-mail. I don’t like attachments.

Send your pitch to robert.brewer@fwmedia.com with the subject line: 2020 Poet’s Market Pitch

Begin with your pitch (or pitches) BEFORE introducing yourself through your bio. While you may have an impressive bio, I’m most interested in your article idea(s).

If you have more than one pitch, include them all in one e-mail. My inbox is crowded; please avoid sending me several e-mail messages (even if you spot a typo in your pitch after sending).

Deadline: October 31, 2018–11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time).

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

